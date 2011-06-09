Evra puts difficult season behind him

The former France captain endured a difficult summer 12 months ago after France’s failure in the World Cup, missing the club's pre-season trip to America, which affected his fitness for the new season.

With no football commitments until the team returns to action for pre-season in early July, Evra is aiming to give a much better account of himself next term and get back to his best.

“Next season I think I should give more because this wasn’t my best season,” he told Inside United.

"I can say that, I can be honest with myself. I missed pre-season and only had a week’s training before I played my first game. People forget that.

“Some of the other players had about five weeks to work on their fitness and play some friendly games. And although I trained during my holiday, having only one week’s training meant it was difficult at the beginning of the season.

"In the middle and towards the end I felt back to my best but I need to do much better next season.”

By Matt Maltby