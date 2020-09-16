Family affair at Hibernian as another McGinn joins the club

Stephen McGinn has continued the family dynasty at Easter Road after joining Hibernian on a season-long deal.

The former St Mirren skipper joins brother Paul in Leith and follows his youngest sibling John, who also shone for the capital club before securing his move to Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been training with Jack Ross’ team since the squad returned for pre-season after being surprisingly released by Buddies boss Jim Goodwin at the end of last term.

And Ross is looking forward to utilising the former Scotland Under-21 player’s experience and leadership qualities as Hibs aim to build on a positive start to the season.

He said: “For me, Stephen adds a lot to the group and the environment at the training ground.

“You can never have enough good professionals with leadership qualities and we’re fortunate, as I’ve said repeatedly, to have a great core of those at Hibernian.”

All three McGinn brothers played for St Mirren at various stages and that feat will now be mirrored at the other end of the M8.

Stephen added: “It means a lot to me to have signed for Hibernian and it goes without saying that no-one needs to explain the size of the club to me.

“John and Paul have thrived here and it’s a privilege to get the chance to play my part as well.”