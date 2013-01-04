Ferdinand confronter banned for three years

Matthew Stott, 21, also received a suspended 56-day prison sentence, 120 hours community service and an 8pm to 6am curfew for the next three months, Britain's Press Association reported.

Stott was restrained by City goalkeeper Joe Hart as he attempted to reach Ferdinand, who was celebrating Robin van Persie's late winner for United at City's Etihad Stadium.

Ferdinand was already bleeding from a cut above his eye, caused by a coin thrown from the stands seconds earlier in the heated grudge match on the December 9, which United won 3-2.