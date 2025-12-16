Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley one of three bidders still in the running to buy Sheffield Wednesday

Mike Ashley is one of three bidders still in the running to buy Sheffield United

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is behind one of the bids to purchase Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have been in administration since October and the takeover process has been ongoing since then.

They were docked 12 points for entering administration, and a further six in relation to "multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations."

Ashley was owner of Newcastle between 2007 and 2021, when he sold the club to Public Investment Fund for £200 million.

He also held a stake in Scottish giants Rangers between 2014 and 2017 and Frasers Group, the brand Ashley owns, also recently sold CBS Arean, Coventry City's stadium back to them.

Now he is looking to venture into a third club in the shape of Sheffield Wednesday. He has been confirmed as one of the three bidding parties still in contention to buy the Steel city based club.

Reports in November suggested that Ashley's bid came in around £20 million, which would not be the highest bid tabled for the club. However, a report from the Daily Mail suggests that the administrators may not just pick the highest bidder,

The chosen buyers will need to pass the EFL's owners and directors test meaning despite Ashley's bid falling £10 million short, they may still be within a shout of purchasing the club.

There are two other bids in the running, one being led by Dunfermline Athletic co-owner James Bord, and the other is a US consortium made up of two previously opposing groups led by US billionaire John McEvoy and former Plymouth suitors the Storch family, has now merged.

Interestingly, Bord is heavily involved with bitter rivals Sheffield United, with his analytics helping the transfer strategy across the city.

Sheffield Wednesday are really up against it in the Championship with relegation looking all but certain.

Their point deduction means they are 29 points off safety and they are currently winless since September 20th.

Next up for The Owls is Derby at Hillsborough.