Who are the pundits and commentators for the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals?

TNT Sports has confirmed their pundit and commentary line-ups for the upcoming finals of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

All three games will be shown live in the UK via the popular sports outlet, with Discovery+ also set to stream the games online for viewers from wherever you are.

Intrigue has surrounded who TNT may book, and the full star-studded casts can now be revealed ahead of three huge games in May...

Owen Hargreaves is a long-standing member of TNT Sports football coverage (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan on May 31, Reshmin Chowdhury and Laura Woods will present the game live from the Allianz Arena.

Pundits for the titanic clash in Munich will be Karen Carney, Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, with Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist chosen for commentary duties. FourFourTwo columnist Jules Breach will be the roving reporter conducting interviews.

Paul Scholes has been chosen by TNT Sports for the UEFA Conference League final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next comes the do-or-die clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, which takes place in Bilbao on May 21, in which Jules Breach and Lynsey Hipgrave will be presenting.

Expert pundits for the game will be Gareth Bale, Rio Ferdinand, Glenn Hoddle, Robbie Savage and Paul Scholes, with a bumper panel selected for the all-English affair. Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will again assume commentary duties in northern Spain, with Danny Jamieson reporting live inside the San Mames Stadium.

Joe Cole is another popular member of TNT Sports ' punditry team (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Conference League final takes place in Wroclaw, Poland, with Real Betis taking on Premier League giants Chelsea on Wednesday, 28 May.

Emma Dodds will host the coverage, and she will be joined by Michail Antonio, Joe Cole and Steve Sidwell for the contest. Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward are your commentary duo, with Becky Ives on reporting duties.