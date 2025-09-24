EA Sports FC 26 icons: The complete list of 159 legend cards in Ultimate Team

Zlatan is available in the game

EA Sports FC 26 icons are some of the best players in Ultimate Team – so here's which legends you'll want to get your hands on this year.

Every year, more and more legendary figures from the rich tapestry of football are added the game, with EA Sports FC 26 bringing 14 new Champions League icons to Ultimate Team: the full ratings for the game have dropped, the wonderkids are ready to be signed in Career Mode, and now you've got over 150 retired pros to pick from.

With Pele and Diego Maradona leading the way for the best Icon cards you can buy, there are some of the best players of all time available here – so who's worth picking up?

The full list

All 159 EA Sports FC 26 icons

You can find the full list of Icon cards below.

Remember that you can use the search bar at the top of the table to look for a specific player, or to find all the players from a particular nation: you can also sort the stats by overall stats, too, with playstyles provided, too.

New icons

All 14 new icons introduced in EA Sports FC 26

Along with cards for Ronaldo and Steven Gerrard, EA have added 12 new players, with two cards each for FC 26 – with each player having a ‘Debut’ card and ‘Champion’ card.



Those who have preordered the Ultimate Edition by August 26 will receive an untradeable Debut icon – available from Early Access Launch – which automatically upgrades to a Champion version in November.

Image 1 of 12 Francesco Totti (Image credit: EA Sports) A one-club man for Roma and legend of Italian football, Francesco Totti is immortalised with two cards from the start of his career and around the time of the Giallorossi's last league title in 2001. Giorgio Chiellini (Image credit: EA Sports) One of his nation's greatest defenders ever, Giorgio Chiellini has been reimagined from his breakthrough at Juventus to his status as the Old Lady's rugged warrior at the back. Marcelo (Image credit: EA Sports) Marcelo appears from two different points in his timeline: from his early days bombing down Real Madrid's left flank to his unstoppable best in Los Blancos' serial-winning pomp. Alex Morgan (Image credit: EA Sports) One of the United States' greatest-ever players, Alex Morgan has a new card from her 2019 peak that tops her other Icon card – along with an 86-rated card from her youth. Caroline Seger (Image credit: EA Sports) Swedish midfielder Caroline Seger also has a new card to top her last from European triumphs with Lyon, while her early days with the national team are relected in an 86-rated card. Steffi Jones (Image credit: EA Sports) German defender Steffi Jones has two new cards, with her Champion icon getting a steep upgrade from her Debut icon card. Sissi (Image credit: EA Sports) Brazilian star Sissi has two new icon cards from different points in her Brazil career, with a big upgrade from her Debut to her Champion card. (Image credit: EA Sports) Zlatan Ibrahimovic is brought to life with a Champion card from his Paris Saint-Germain days – rated higher than his original icon card – while his Debut card takes stats from his Ajax stint. Cha Bum Kun (Image credit: EA Sports) Both cards from South Korean superstar Cha Bum Kun are of a similar quality, as EA Sports reflect him breaking on the scene and racking up over 300 displays in the Bundesliga. (Image credit: EA Sports) Recently retired Toni Kroos appears as a Debut and Champion card from his Bayern Munich and Real Madrid careers, respectively, as a serious option to enhance any midfield in Ultimate Team. Oliver Kahn (Image credit: EA Sports) Iconic stopper Oliver Kahn has two cards, as EA pay tribute to Der Titan with a five-point upgrade from Debut to Champion. Andres Iniesta (Image credit: EA Sports) Spanish maestro Andres Iniesta is another star with a brand new card that's better than his original, as EA recall his peak in La Roja's Golden Generation.