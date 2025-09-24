EA Sports FC 26 icons: The complete list of 159 legend cards in Ultimate Team

By published

These are all EA Sports FC 26 icons, their stats and their cards to collect in Ultimate Team

EA Sports FC 26 icons: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan is available in the game (Image credit: EA Sports)
EA Sports FC 26 icons are some of the best players in Ultimate Team – so here's which legends you'll want to get your hands on this year.

Every year, more and more legendary figures from the rich tapestry of football are added the game, with EA Sports FC 26 bringing 14 new Champions League icons to Ultimate Team: the full ratings for the game have dropped, the wonderkids are ready to be signed in Career Mode, and now you've got over 150 retired pros to pick from.

With Pele and Diego Maradona leading the way for the best Icon cards you can buy, there are some of the best players of all time available here – so who's worth picking up?

The full list

All 159 EA Sports FC 26 icons

You can find the full list of Icon cards below.

Remember that you can use the search bar at the top of the table to look for a specific player, or to find all the players from a particular nation: you can also sort the stats by overall stats, too, with playstyles provided, too.

New icons

All 14 new icons introduced in EA Sports FC 26

Along with cards for Ronaldo and Steven Gerrard, EA have added 12 new players, with two cards each for FC 26 – with each player having a ‘Debut’ card and ‘Champion’ card.

Those who have preordered the Ultimate Edition by August 26 will receive an untradeable Debut icon – available from Early Access Launch – which automatically upgrades to a Champion version in November.

Image 1 of 12
EA Sports FC 26: new icon
Francesco Totti(Image credit: EA Sports)

A one-club man for Roma and legend of Italian football, Francesco Totti is immortalised with two cards from the start of his career and around the time of the Giallorossi's last league title in 2001.

