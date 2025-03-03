Liverpool need to prove Gary Lineker right after brutal comparison to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United

By
published

Gary Lineker has hailed Liverpool for the way they handled Jurgen Klopp's exit compared with Sir Alex Ferguson's departure from Manchester United

Gary Lineker, September 2023
Gary Lineker has praised Liverpool for their seamless transition into the Arne Slot era (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Lineker has drawn a damning comparison between Manchester United never-ending difficult transition out of the Sir Alex Ferguson era and the seamless way Liverpool have been able to move on from Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are flying at the top of the Premier League, cruised through the league phase of the Champions League, and have already qualified for their first final of the Dutchman’s era: a Wembley showdown with Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final later this month.

That stands in stark contrast to United’s decline almost the moment Sir Alex departed Manchester United following his final Premier League triumph in 2013, with matters only going from bad to worse over the past 12 years.

Gary Lineker: Manchester United problems after Ferguson departure night and day from Liverpool after Klopp

Sir Alex Ferguson poses with the Champions League trophy after Manchester United's win over Bayern Munich in the 1999 final.

Sir Alex Ferguson led Manchester United to phenomenal success over his lengthy tenure at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on BBC One following Manchester United’s FA Cup exit to Fulham, Slot said: “If you look at Liverpool now, they’ve got a new manager in Arne Slot, and it’s testament to how Jurgen Klopp left the club in a really good state, so the structure is really good.

“That probably wasn’t the case at the end of Sir Alex Ferguson’s [reign]. I know they won the league that season, but it wasn’t their best side, and a lot of their great players were coming to the end of their careers. I think from there they had problems. The academy wasn’t delivering the players that they were before.”

Jurgen Klopp puts his hand over his heart with a beaming smile during his time as Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp revived Liverpool from nearly-men to Premier League and European champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

For FourFourTwo, it’s obvious that Liverpool were left in a better immediate position following Klopp’s departure than United were when Sir Alex left United – but time will tell how sustainable that is.

Liverpool have benefited massively from Mohamed Salah’s unbelievable form this season - making him the 3/1 favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or - but the Egyptian international will turn 33 this summer amid questions over his future.

Captain Virgin van Dijk is a year older than Salah and in a similar contractual position, while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future is also in doubt and questions were raised over the form of long-standing 30-year-old left-back Andy Robertson in the first half of this season.

For now everything is rosy at Anfield, but replacing players of that kind of influence has proven to be a massive job for plenty of clubs before Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty-spot during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Mohamed Salah's sensational form for Liverpool has been a massive factor behind their success this season (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

United, for instance, suffered from the need to replace massive players like Rio Ferdinand (who ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League defenders of all time), Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra and Robin van Persie as their careers at the club wound down – something Ferguson had always done masterfully.

Manchester City meanwhile had to face up to a similar stark reality this season after their sudden and unexpected loss of form, with Kyle Walker sent out on loan and several expensive new signings arriving in January to address numerous issues in the squad.

Liverpool will be aware they need to prove Lineker’s confidence in their setup to stay at the top of their game.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

More about stories
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock return to Tottenham

'He’s going to lead the evolution of who we are as players and as a nation. He's going to take that to a new level': Mauricio Pochettino exciting USA national team players with approach
Ruben Amorim on the touchline as Manchester United boss

'Our goal is to win the Premier League, maybe it's not with me' Ruben Amorim gives frank view of Manchester United's revival prospects
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock return to Tottenham

'He’s going to lead the evolution of who we are as players and as a nation. He's going to take that to a new level': Mauricio Pochettino exciting USA national team players with approach
See more latest
Most Popular
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock return to Tottenham
'He’s going to lead the evolution of who we are as players and as a nation. He's going to take that to a new level': Mauricio Pochettino exciting USA national team players with approach
Ruben Amorim on the touchline as Manchester United boss
'Our goal is to win the Premier League, maybe it's not with me' Ruben Amorim gives frank view of Manchester United's revival prospects
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is one of the most talented players on the planet
Erling Haaland has only failed to score against THIS ONE English side for Manchester City
LIMEIRA, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 23: Neymar of Santos reacts during a Campeonato Paulista match between Inter de Limeira and Santos at Major Levy Sobrinho Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Limeira, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Chelsea want Brazilian star dubbed 'the next Neymar': report
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Archie Gray of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and West Ham United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Tottenham chasing European star to help Archie Gray flourish: report
Alexia Putellas of Spain and Barcelona kissing the the trophy after winning FIFA Women&#039;s World Cup Australia &amp;amp; New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia
'I love my job. I love being able to play this sport. In the end, there’s something addictive in winning for me' Alexia Putellas speaks about what drove her back from an ACL injury to lift the World Cup
Barcelona Femeni&#039;s Alexia Putellas reacts during defeat to Madrid CFF in Spain&#039;s Liga F in May 2023.
Alexia Putellas: "We’re already the only club to have won the men’s and women’s Champions League, so the only thing even more historic to do than that would be to win it in the same season"
Liverpool star and Real Madrid target, Trent Alexander-Arnold
‘Trent has won everything he can for Liverpool, but of those who’ve left that we wanted to stay, who’s actually done better? I can only come up with one’: Reds legend highlights potential danger of Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid
Argentine footballer Diego Armando Maradona and son Diego jr during the peace match at the Olympic stadium. Rome (Italy), October 12th, 2016 (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
‘I’m often compared to my father, but he was unique – nothing compares to him. Beethoven’s son didn’t play like his dad. They were two different people’: Diego Maradona's son reveals what it's like growing up with famous surname
Jurgen Klopp
'His defensive ratings weren’t good, but Jurgen convinced us, "If he does have weaknesses, we can cover them up – I need a full-back with attacking quality"': How Klopp persuaded Liverpool to complete key signing which has proven a masterstroke