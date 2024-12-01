The best British defenders ever

Great teams tend to have great defences – and great defences tend to comprise great defenders.

And the finest British defenders account for some of the finest players ever produced by the Home Nations, taking in World Cup and European Cup winners alike.

Here, we’ve picked out the very best of them…

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

Andy Robertson celebrates a win for Scotland over Georgia, 2023 (Image credit: Alamy)

Scotland’s captain as they returned to major tournament football at Euro 2024, Andy Robertson rose from the lower leagues to establish himself as one of the best left-backs on the planet.

An exceptionally athletic operator with devastating crossing ability, Robertson won it all with Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp – including the 2018/19 Champions League and 2019/20 Premier League title.

Billy McNeill (Scotland)

Billy McNeill lifts the European Cup, 1967 (Image credit: Alamy)

A bona fide Celtic icon who dedicated more than 60 years of his life to the club, Billy McNeill captained the legendary Lisbon Lions team to victory over Inter in the 1967 European Cup final.

Capped 29 times by his country, for whom he also wore the armband, McNeill was a born leader and a fine centre-half.

Norman Hunter (England)

Norman Hunter pictured in 1969 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the best central defenders around in his prime, Norman Hunter won the 1974 PFA Players’ Player of the Year award after starring in a second top-flight triumph at Leeds.

A veteran of more than 700 appearances for the Whites – with whom he also lifted the FA Cup and reached the European Cup final – Hunter earned 28 England Caps and was part of the victorious 1966 World Cup squad.

Jack Charlton (England)

Jack Charlton pictured in 1966 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the game’s great characters, Jack Charlton was an immense presence in the heart of defence for Leeds – where he spent his entire career – and England alike.

A 1966 World Cup winner alongside brother Bobby, the 1967 FWA Footballer of the Year scored over 100 goals for club and country – belying his profile of typical old-school centre-half.

Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell holds the FA Cup and Premier League trophy, 2002 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before and after his wrath-provoking move across North London from Tottenham to Arsenal, Sol Campbell stood out among the finest centre-backs of his era.

A two-time Premier League champion with the Gunners, including as an Invincible in 2004, Campbell was an England regular for the best part of a decade and featured at all six major tournaments between Euro 96 and the 2006 World Cup.

Tony Adams (England)

Tony Adams in action at Euro 96 (Image credit: Alamy)

Tony Adams’ outstanding defensive qualities were clear from a young age, and he took over the Arsenal captain’s armband at just 21 in 1988.

Between then and his retirement 14 years later, Adams – who captained England at Euro 96 – led his only club to four top-flight titles and three FA Cups, among other honours, impressively adapting his game from traditional centre-half to an adept ball-player following the arrival of Arsene Wenger as manager.

Ray Wilson (England)

Ray Wilson pictured in 1967 (Image credit: Alamy)

England’s left-back en route to 1966 World Cup glory, Ray Wilson represented his country with distinction on 63 occasions.

An FA Cup winner with Everton that same year, the former Huddersfield Town youngster boasted exceptional strength, pace and positional awareness. “It was a comfort to play alongside him,” said England skipper Bobby Moore.

Kyle Walker (England)

Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City in 2018 (Image credit: Alamy)

Still terrifyingly fast well into his 30s, Kyle Walker combined his physical and technical qualities to become one of the world’s best right-backs of the 2010s and early 2020s.

Integral to Manchester City’s sustained success under Pep Guardiola, Walker proved his fantastic versatility by operating at both right-back and right-sided centre-back for Gareth Southgate’s England, who he helped to successive Euros finals.

George Cohen (England)

George Cohen in action for Fulham against Leeds in 1966 (Image credit: Alamy)

Another pioneering English full-back who starred in the Three Lions’ 1966 World Cup triumph, George Cohen brought hugely threatening attacking intent to the right of Alf Ramsey’s back four.

A one-club man at Fulham, Cohen whipped in the cross for Bobby Charlton to score what proved to be England’s semi-final winner against Portugal – and he was described by his namesake, George Best, as “the best full-back I ever played against”.

John Terry (England)

John Terry captaining England in 2011 (Image credit: Alamy)

A standout defender of the 21st century, John Terry’s commanding presence in the middle of Chelsea’s backline spurred the Blues on to a plethora of silverware.

No-nonsense but tactically intelligent and a superb reader of the game, Terry captained both Chelsea and England – by whom he was capped 78 times – and regularly proved his goalscoring prowess from set-pieces, netting 41 times in the Premier League alone.

Alan Hansen (Scotland)

Alan Hansen in action for Liverpool against Birmingham in 1984 (Image credit: Alamy)

When a distinctly unimpressed Alan Hansen lamented “diabolical” defending on Match of the Day, he knew better than most what he was talking about.

The technically assured Liverpool and Scotland legend was right up there among the finest centre-halves of the 80s, helping the Reds to numerous major honours – including multiple European Cups and First Division titles – and featuring at the 1982 World Cup.

Ashley Cole (England)

Ashley Cole in action for Chelsea in 2008 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The greatest-ever British left-back – and of the best from anywhere, for that matter – Ashley Cole played an integral part in multiple major triumphs at Arsenal and Chelsea during the 2000s and 2010s.

One of England’s most-capped players, with 107 appearances to his name, Cole based his game on that of Roberto Carlos and possessed elite ability in the defensive and offensive aspects of his role.

Rio Ferdinand (England)

Rio Ferdinand celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Dynamo Kyiv, 2007 (Image credit: Getty Images)

At a time when most English centre-backs were still relatively old-school, Rio Ferdinand marked himself out as one of the very best around with a cultured, more continental style of play.

The most expensive defender in the world on two occasions, Ferdinand won multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United and represented England at two World Cups.

John Charles (Wales)

John Charles pictured in 1957 (Image credit: Alamy)

Famously as good a centre-back as he was a centre-forward – and not just good; he was world-class – John Charles might just be the finest Welsh footballer of all time.

The Gentle Giant enjoyed legendary spells with Leeds and Juventus – where he starred in three Serie A title-winning seasons – in addition to inspiring Wales to the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup.

Billy Wright (England)

Billy Wright pictured circa 1959 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Billy Wright was the first player in the world to win 100 international caps, racking up 105 in all – and he captained England in 90 of those games, a Three Lions record.

A centre-half of extraordinary class who also wore the armband for Wolves – his sole club, who he led to three First Division titles and an FA Cup between 1949 and 1959 – Wright finished as runner-up for the 1957 Ballon d’Or, behind only Alfredo Di Stefano.

Bobby Moore (England)

Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet trophy after England's victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iconic captain of England’s 1966 World Cup winners, Bobby Moore was such an imperious centre-half that Pele called him the toughest defender he ever faced.

An impeccable reader of the game who did everything with the utmost composure, Moore earned 108 Three Lions caps and spent the vast majority of his club career with his boyhood club West Ham – where he ensured immortality as skipper of their 1964 FA Cup- and 1965 Cup Winners’ Cup-winning sides.