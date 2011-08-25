Ferguson ends feud with BBC

Ferguson stopped speaking to Britain's national broadcaster both on television and radio in 2004 after it ran a programme about his son Jason, then a football agent.

"Sir Alex Ferguson and the BBC have decided to put behind them the difficulties which led to Sir Alex feeling unable to appear on BBC programmes," a club statement said.

"This follows a meeting between Sir Alex and the BBC's director general, Mark Thompson, and BBC North director Peter Salmon, and the issues have been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties."

Ferguson faced a series of escalating fines for the boycott, which went against protocol whereby managers and players must make themselves available to broadcasters who pay to cover matches.

No details were given on the reasons why Ferguson has changed his stance.