Feyenoord friendly stopped after 14 minutes to pay Cruyff tribute

Feyenoord's friendly against Sparta Rotterdam stopped after 14 minutes as players and fans clapped in tribute of Johan Cruyff.

The Netherlands great died on Thursday at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.

Tributes poured in from around the world, including at De Kuip during the charity match between Feyenoord and Sparta.

The referee stopped the game as players and fans applauded for a minute.

Cruyff became synonymous with the number 14 shirt he wore for Netherlands, while his last professional club was Feyenoord.

Feyenoord won the friendly against Sparta 2-0.