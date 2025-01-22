Managers who won European trophies at two clubs

For the majority of clubs, winning a European trophy is a historical high. For a select few, it is expected.

Not many managers are fortunate enough to get their hands on a European trophy during their careers. And if they have won more than one, that places the coach in question among the game's elite.

For some, like Bob Paisley at Liverpool and Nero Rocco at AC Milan, repeated success came in long and legendary spells at one club.

But a select group of coaches have won European trophies at more than one club. Here, a look at the managers who led two or more teams to continental prizes...

Bobby Robson (Ipswich Town & Barcelona)

Bobby Robson and Ronaldo hold the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup after Barcelona's win over Paris Saint-Germain in the final in 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobby Robson began his managerial career at Fulham, before a long and successful spell at Ipswich Town between 1969 and 1982.

Robson led Ipswich to the UEFA Cup in 1981 and resumed club coaching after eight years in charge with England from 1982 to 1990. Spending much of his later career abroad, Robson won trophies with PSV, Porto and Barcelona, including the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with the Blaugrana in 1997.

Sven-Göran Eriksson (IFK Göteborg & Lazio)

Sven-Goran Eriksson and his Lazio players celebrate victory over Mallorca in the 1999 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final at Villa Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best remembered by many for his spell as manager of England, Sven-Göran Eriksson also won plenty of silverware in a successful club career.

Eriksson led IFK Göteborg to the UEFA Cup in 1981, before winning trophies at Benfica, Roma, Sampdoria and Lazio. The Swede narrowly missed out on a European honour at Benfica, finishing as a runner-up in the UEFA Cup in 1983 and again in the European Cup in 1990. A UEFA Cup finalist again with Lazio in 1998, Eriksson was in charge as the Rome-based club beat Mallorca in the last-ever UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final in 1999. And later in the year, the Eagles backed up that triumph with victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup.

Unai Emery (Sevilla & Villarreal)

Unai Emery celebrates with the Europa League trophy after Sevilla's win over Benfica in the final in May 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unai Emery led Sevilla to three successive Europa League titles between 2014 and 2016, beating Benfica, FC Dnipro and Liverpool respectively in those finals.

The Basque later won the competition for a fourth time as Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties in the 2022 final. Emery was also a runner-up with Arsenal in 2019, with the Gunners beaten by Chelsea in Baku.

Ottmar Hitzfeld (Borussia Dortmund & Bayern Munich)

Ottmar Hitzfled holds aloft the Champions League trophy as he is lifted into the air by his Bayern Munich players following victory over Valencia in the 2001 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a successful spell in his native Switzerland with Grasshopper, Ottmar Hitzfeld went on to win trophies in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Hitzfeld led Dortmund to a first-ever Champions League crown in 1997 as BVB beat Juventus 3-1 in the final, before winning the title again as Bayern boss in 2001 as the Bavarians defeated Valencia on penalties. Hitzfeld was also a UEFA Cup runner-up at Dortmund in 1993 and a beaten Champions League finalist with Bayern in 1999.

Rafa Benítez (Valencia, Liverpool & Chelsea)

Rafa Benitez holds the Europa League trophy after Chelsea's victory in the final against Benfica in May 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rafa Benítez won two La Liga titles as Valencia coach and also added a UEFA Cup crown with the Spanish side in 2004.

The following year, Benítez led Liverpool to Champions League glory as the Reds came from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan on penalties in Istanbul. He went on to claim the UEFA Super Cup a few months on and eight years later, as interim manager at Chelsea, the Spaniard was in charge as the Blues won the Europa League.

Johan Cruyff (Ajax and Barcelona)

Barcelona coach Johan Cruyff during the 1992 European Cup final against Sampdoria at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johan Cruyff was the star of the Ajax side which won three European Cups in a row in the early 1970s and later enjoyed a successful spell at Barcelona in his playing days.

Cruyff went on to win European trophies for those two clubs as coach, leading Ajax to the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1987 and winning it again with Barcelona in 1989, before steering the Catalan club to a first-ever European Cup in 1992. Cruyff's Barça added the European Super Cup by beating Werder Bremen over two legs in early 1993, but lost the 1994 Champions League final to AC Milan.

Udo Lattek (Bayern Munich, Borussia Mönchengladbach & Barcelona)

Udo Lattek is thrown into the air by his players after Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title success in 1972. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considered one of the greatest coaches of all time, Udo Lattek won a string of Bundesliga titles in the 1970s and 1980s with Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Also successful in Europe, the German won a European Cup with Bayern in 1974, a UEFA Cup at Gladbach in 1979 and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup for Barcelona in 1982.

José Villalonga (Real Madrid & Atlético Madrid)

Spain coach José Villalonga celebrates with his players after their win over the Soviet Union in the final of Euro 1964. (Image credit: Getty Images)

José Villalonga coached Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Spain between 1954 and 1966 and enjoyed success in each role.

Villalonga led Los Blancos to back-to-back European Cups in 1956 and 1957, later winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with Atleti in 1962 and adding a European Championship crown with Spain in 1964. Villalonga also won two La Liga titles with Madrid and two Spanish cups at Atlético.

Raymond Goethals (Anderlecht & Marseille)

Marseille coach Raymond Goethals celebrates with the European Cup after the club's win over AC Milan in the Champions League final in May 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A former goalkeeper who became a coach, Raymond Goethals was a colourful character known for being a chain smoker and for his thick Brussels accent.

But Goethals also enjoyed plenty of success, leading Anderlecht to two UEFA Cup Winners' Cup finals in the late 1970s and winning one, along with two European Super Cups at the Brussels outfit. Later, he steered Marseille to a maiden European Cup in 1993.

Ernst Happel (Feyenoord & Hamburg)

Ernst Happel poses with the European Cup and Bundesliga trophies at Hamburg in 1983. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Vienna in 1925, Ernst Happel is considered one of the greatest managers of all time.

The Austrian led Feyenoord to the European Cup in 1970 and added the Intercontinental Cup later in the year. Later, he reached another two European finals at Belgian side Club Brugge, losing out in the UEFA Cup in 1976 and the European Cup two years later. At Hamburg, Happel reached two more European finals, finishing as a runner-up in the UEFA Cup in 1982 before winning the European Cup for a second time in 1983.

Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid & Bayern Munich)

Jupp Heynckes poses with the Champions League trophy after Bayern Munich's win over Borussia Dortmund in the final in May 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jupp Heynckes was in charge at Real Madrid as Los Blancos won the Champions League in 1998, ending the club's long wait for another European Cup after their previous win in 1966.

Later, Heynckes led Bayern Munich to the Champions League as part of a treble triumph for the Bavarians in 2013. Having left both jobs straight after winning the Champions League, Heynckes never had a shot at winning the UEFA Super Cup. As a player, he helped Borussia Mönchengladbach to the UEFA Cup title in 1975.

Alex Ferguson (Aberdeen & Manchester United)

Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson poses alongside the Champions League and Premier League trophies in 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sir Alex Ferguson won close to 50 trophies in his managerial career and is considered one of the greatest of all time.

Ferguson led Aberdeen to European glory in 1983, with victory over Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. The Dons also added the European Super Cup later in the year, beating Hamburg over two legs. At Manchester United, Ferguson won the Champions League in 1999 and 2008, as well as reaching the final in 2009 and 2011. The Scot also won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and European Super Cup with the Red Devils in 1991.

Giovanni Trapattoni (Juventus & Inter)

Giovanni Trapattoni (centre) celebrates with his coaching team after Juventus' win over Porto in the 1984 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giovanni Trapattoni won all four UEFA competitions during his coaching career, with all but one of his European titles coming at Juventus.

Trapattoni led the Bianconeri to a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, a European Cup, a European Super Cup and two UEFA Cups in a hugely successful spell in the early 1980s. Later, he won the UEFA Cup again with Inter in 1991.

José Mourinho (Porto, Inter, Manchester United & Roma)

Jose Mourinho hugs Nuno Valente after Porto's Champions League final win over Monaco in May 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

José Mourinho led Porto to the UEFA Cup in 2003 and followed up that success by masterminding a Champions League win for the Dragons the following season.

A Champions League winner again as part of a treble triumph at Inter in 2010, Mourinho later led Manchester United to the Europa League in 2017 and added a Europa Conference League title with Roma in 2022. Mourinho has not won the UEFA Super Cup, having lost the 2003 edition to AC Milan with Porto and later leaving the Portuguese club and also Inter straight after his Champions League wins.

Pep Guardiola (Barcelona, Bayern Munich & Manchester City)

Pep Guardiola kisses the Champions League trophy after Manchester City's final win over Inter in June 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola was part of the Barcelona side which won a maiden European Cup under Johan Cruyff in 1992 and as coach, the former midfielder led the Blaugrana to an impressive 14 out of 19 trophies in his four-year tenure between 2008 and 2012.

Those included two Champions League crowns, the first as part of a treble triumph, and two UEFA Super Cups. Guardiola was unable to win the Champions League in three seasons at Bayern Munich, but did claim another UEFA Super Cup as the Bavarians were European champions when he took over. And at Manchester City, Guardiola oversaw another treble in 2023, winning a third Champions League of his career and later adding the UEFA Super Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan & Real Madrid)

Carlo Ancelotti holds the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time European Cup winner with AC Milan as a player, Carlo Ancelotti later led the Rossoneri to two Champions League titles as a coach – in 2003 and 2007 – and added the UEFA Super Cup both times.

At Real Madrid, Ancelotti was in charge as Los Blancos claimed their 10th European Cup, La Décima, in 2014 and went on to win the trophy again in his second spell in 2022 and 2024. Madrid backed up those titles with the UEFA Super Cup each time. Early in his coaching career, Ancelotti also won the Intertoto Cup while at Juventus.