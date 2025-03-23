Fathers and sons who played for the same club

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his father Alf-Inge Haaland watch a match between Malmo and IFK Gothenburg in October 2024.

Young boys often inherit a love of football from their fathers and many grow up wanting to be a professional – especially if their dad has been a top-level player.

Many follow in their father's footsteps and while some find the pressure of living up their parent's achievements too much, others go on to eclipse their dad's career on the football field.

Here, a look at some of the players who had spells at a club where their father had also been a professional...

Peter & Kasper Schmeichel (Manchester City)

Composite image of Peter and Kasper Schmeichel, playing for Manchester United and Leicester City, respectively. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although more associated with Manchester United where he spent eight successful seasons in the 1990s, Peter Schmeichel finished his career at Manchester City in 2002/03.

Son Kasper, a goalkeeper like his dad, joined the club's youth system in 2002 and made his first-team debut in August 2007. He only played 10 competitive games for the Sky Blues, later establishing himself at Leicester City and winning the Premier League. Both men were capped over 100 times by Denmark.

Johan & Jordi Cruyff (Barcelona)

Johan Cruyff with son Jordi Cruyff at Barcelona in 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Barcelona during his father Johan's playing career at the Blaugrana and given a Catalan name, Jordi Cruyff came through the youth system at La Masia while his dad was coach at Camp Nou.

Although nowhere near the level of his illustrious father, Jordi made over 50 appearances for Barça and scored 11 goals in two seasons. He left at the same time as his dad, joining Manchester United in the summer of 1996.

Frank Lampard Sr. & Frank Lampard (West Ham)

Frank Lampard with his father, Frank Lampard Sr, ahead of a Chelsea FA Cup game against QPR in January 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of West Ham's biggest legends, Frank Lampard Sr played 660 games for the Hammers between 1967 and 1985 and won two FA Cups with the east London club.

The former left-back later worked as an assistant for seven years and during that time, his son Frank came through the youth system and established himself as one of the top talents in English football. After 187 appearances and 39 goals for West Ham, Lampard signed for Chelsea in 2001 and went on to spend the next 12 seasons with the Blues.

George & Timothy Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

Timothy Weah celebrates a goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Monaco in August 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A legend of African football, George Weah won the Ballon d'Or and later became president of his native Liberia.

After starting his career at Monaco, the former forward spent three seasons at Paris Saint-Germain between 1992 and 1995. Son Timothy, a winger or right-back, also started his professional career at PSG but made just a handful of appearances for the Parisian club before a spell on loan at Celtic and a move to Lille in 2019.

Zinédine, Enzo & Luca Zidane (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane watches his son Luca during a training session in March 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zinédine Zidane is one of the greatest footballers of all time and for his sons, that makes him a hard act to follow.

With Zizou in charge at Real Madrid, midfielder Enzo played once in the Copa del Rey, while goalkeeper Luca featured a couple of times in La Liga. The latter had the more successful career of the two, going on to play for Rayo Vallecano, Eibar and Granada.

Enrico & Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina)

Enrico Chiesa in action for Fiorentina in the 2001/02 season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Italy's best strikers of the late 1990s and early 2000s, Enrico Chiesa spent three years at Fiorentina and scored 45 goals in 85 games for the Florence club between 1999 and 2002.

Son Federico also started his career at Fiorentina and the forward made over 150 appearances for La Viola, scoring 34 goals before joining Juventus in October 2020 in a loan move which was later made permanent.

Danny & Daley Blind (Ajax)

Netherlands coach Danny Blind and player Daley (his son) talk to the media ahead of a game against England in March 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best Dutch defenders of his generation, Danny Blind spent 13 seasons at Ajax between 1986 and 1999, winning an array of trophies with the Amsterdam club.

Son Daley, also a defender, had two long spells with Ajax and won seven Eredivisie titles with the club. He also played under his father in the Dutch national team.

Jorge, Gonzalo & Federico Higuaín (River Plate)

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates a goal for River Plate against Olimpo de Bahia Blanco in March 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jorge Higuaín played as a central defender in the 1970s and 1980s, representing some of Argentina's biggest clubs, including both Boca Juniors and River Plate.

Higuaín spent two years at River between 1988 and 1990. Later, his sons Gonzalo and Federico both started their careers with the Buenos Aires giants, with the former going on to play for the likes of Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus.

Lilian & Khéphren Thuram (Monaco & Juventus)

Khephren Thuram greets father Lilian Thuram at his unveiling as a Juventus player in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After starting his career at Monaco, Lilian Thuram went on to spend a decade in Italy with Parma and Juventus in Serie A, winning trophies with both clubs. A World Cup winner and European champion with France, he was one of the best defenders of his generation.

Sons Marcus and Khéphren are both professional footballers and French internationals. Khéphren, a defensive midfielder, started out at Monaco like his dad but went on to establish himself at Nice. After five successful seasons in the south of France, he signed for Juve in 2024.

Periko Alonso, Xabi & Mikel Alonso (Real Sociedad)

Xabi Alonso and Edgar Davids compete for the ball in a Champions League game between Real Sociedad and Juventus in November 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the great midfielders of his generation, Xabi Alonso came through the youth ranks at Real Sociedad and went on to play for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in an impressive career.

His father, Periko Alonso, won two La Liga titles with Real Sociedad in the early 1980s before enjoying success with Barcelona. And Mikel Alonso, a midfielder like his father and brother, spent seven years with the San Sebastián club between 2001 and 2008.

Patrick & Justin Kluivert (Ajax & Valencia)

Justin Kluivert celebrates a goal for Ajax in May 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Kluivert is an Ajax legend who scored the winner for the Amsterdam club in their 1995 Champions League final victory over AC Milan. Later, the former Netherlands striker played for the likes of Milan and Barcelona. He also spent a season at Valencia in 2005/06.

Son Justin also began his career at Ajax and was a Europa League runner-up in 2016/17. Later, the forward moved to Roma and went out on loan several times, spending the 2022/23 season at Valencia.

Carles Busquets & Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets in action for Barcelona against Girona in April 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A World Cup winner and European champion with Spain, Sergio Busquets won over 30 trophies in a wonderful career at Barcelona and, alongside Xavi and Andrés Iniesta, played in perhaps the best midfield ever.

Busquets' father Carles was also a first-team player at Barça. A goalkeeper known for using his feet and for wearing tracksuit trousers instead of shorts, he won plenty of trophies but was mostly a back-up in just under a decade at the Catalan club.

Alf-Inge & Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland pictured with father Alf-Inge Haaland and the Premier League trophy at Manchester City in May 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alf-Inge Haaland played as a midfielder for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City in the Premier League.

During the Norwegian's time in England, son Erling was born. Pictured in a City shirt as a youngster, the striker joined the Sky Blues from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. One of the most prolific forwards in world football, he helped City win a treble in his first season and has broken a series of goalscoring records in his time at the Etihad.

Rivaldo & Rivaldinho (Mogi Mirim)

Rivaldo in action for Brazil in March 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may have been in the nation's second tier, but Brazil legend Rivaldo and son Rivaldinho (literally, little Rivaldo) played together for Mogi Mirim and both scored in a league match in July 2015.

The 2002 World Cup winner was winding down his career at the age of 43, while the younger man was just getting started. Rivaldinho, also a forward, has gone on to play in Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and China.

Diego & Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid)

Diego Simeone gives instructions to son Giuliano during Atletico Madrid's game against Real Valladolid in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Simeone played for Atlético Madrid across two spells and the former Argentina midfielder later returned to cement his legend status in a hugely successful tenure as coach.

Son Giuliano came through the youth ranks at Atleti and after spells on loan at Zaragoza and Alavés, the forward established himself as an important first-team player under his father in 2024/25.

Cesare, Paolo & Daniel Maldini (AC Milan)

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini claps hands with son Daniel Maldini following a game against Sassuolo after the club's Serie A title win in May 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paolo Maldini is one of AC Milan's all-time great players and a one-club man who made over 700 appearances for the Rossoneri. After he hung up his boots, the legendary defender's number 3 shirt was retired by the Milan outfit.

Maldini's father Cesare was also an accomplished defender who won Serie A titles and a European Cup in the 1960s. Paolo's son Daniel, an attacking midfielder, started his career with the Rossoneri and was part of the squad which won Serie A in 2021/22, but he failed to hold down a first-team place and joined Monza in 2024 after several spells out on loan.