Dutch managers who won trophies abroad

Arne Slot applauds the Liverpool fans after the 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield which secured the Premier League title in April 2025.

Succeeding Jürgen Klopp looked like an unenviable task after the popular and hugely successful German left Liverpool last summer.

But his replacement, Arne Slot, has led the Reds to the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Anfield.

Last Sunday's 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham at Anfield wrapped up a 20th English top-flight title for Liverpool with four rounds remaining and Slot became the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League.

Here, a look at some of the Dutch coaches who won trophies with clubs outside the Netherlands...

Martin Jol (Al Ahly)

Martin Jol looks on during a friendly between Al Ahly and Roma in May 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin Jol's coaching career spanned over two decades and took him to England, Germany and Egypt.

The former Tottenham, Fulham and Hamburg boss won Dutch Cups with Ajax and Roda JC and led Al Ahly to an Egyptian Premier League title in his final managerial role in 2015/16.

Frank de Boer (Atlanta United)

Atlanta United coach Frank de Boer celebrates after defeating Minnesota United 2-1 to win the U.S. Open Cup Final in August 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the finest Dutch players of his generation, Frank de Boer made a promising start to his coaching career as he led Ajax to four Eredivisie titles in a row between 2011 and 2014.

Short spells at Inter and Crystal Palace both ended quickly amid poor runs of results, but the former Ajax and Barcelona defender did fare better with Atlanta United, winning a U.S. Open Cup and a Campeones Cup with the MLS side in 2019.

Ruud Gullit (Chelsea)

Ruud Gullit poses with the FA Cup after Chelsea's win over Middlesbrough in the final in May 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruud Gullit was appointed as Chelsea's player-manager after Glenn Hoddle took the England job in 1996.

Gullit brought in the likes of Gianfranco Zola, Roberto Di Matteo and Franck Lebouef that summer as the Blues finished sixth in the Premier League in 1996/97 and won the FA Cup in May with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Wembley. That triumph saw Gullit become the first foreign manager to win a trophy in English football. Later, he had spells at Newcastle United, Feyenoord, LA Galaxy and Terek Grozny, but never did win any more silverware as a coach.

Mark van Bommel (Royal Antwerp)

Royal Antwerp coach Mark van Bommel celebrates with the Belgian Super Cup after victory over Mechelen in July 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spells in charge of PSV Eindhoven and Wolfsburg, Mark van Bommel tasted success as a coach with Belgian club Royal Antwerp.

The former PSV, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder led Antwerp to a Belgian Pro League title, a Belgian Cup and a Super Cup in 2023. He left the club in June 2024.

Erik ten Hag (Manchester United)

Erik ten Hag celebrates with the FA Cup after Manchester United's victory in the final against Manchester City in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag spent just over two years at Manchester United in a turbulent tenure which brought constant criticism over both results and playing style.

However, the Dutchman's time at Old Trafford did yield two trophies as United beat Newcastle to win the League Cup in March 2023 and then defeated Manchester City to claim the FA Cup in May 2024. Ten Hag was sacked in October, just four months after signing a new contract with the Red Devils.

Ronald Koeman (Benfica, Valencia, Barcelona)

Ronald Koeman (right) is congratulated by Barcelona president Joan Laporta after the team's Copa del Rey final win over Athletic Club in April 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronald Koeman enjoyed huge success as a Barcelona player and famously scored the goal which gave the Catalan club their first ever European Cup.

His time as coach was more difficult and brought just one Copa del Rey crown, with Barça 4-0 winners over Athletic Club in the final in April 2021. It was also Lionel Messi's last trophy as a Barcelona player. Also a Copa del Rey winner as Valencia coach in 2008, Koeman led Benfica to a Portuguese Super Cup (Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira) in 2005.

Guus Hiddink (Real Madrid, Chelsea)

Guus Hiddink celebrates with the FA Cup after Chelsea's win over Everton in the final in May 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guus Hiddink's Chelsea side narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League final in 2009 as Andrés Iniesta's strike in added time earned a dramatic away-goals victory for Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.

Hiddink did taste success that season, though, as the Blues beat Everton 2-1 to win the FA Cup final at Wembley. A six-time Eredivisie champion and European Cup winner with PSV Eindhoven, Hiddink was in charge at Real Madrid for their Intercontinental Cup triumph in 1998.

Co Adriaanse (Porto, Red Bull Salzburg)

Porto coach Co Adriaanse waves to the fans ahead of a match against Vitoria SC in April 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spells in charge of Willem II, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar in his homeland, Co Adriaanse moved to Porto in the summer of 2005 and won a Primeira Liga and Taça de Portugal double in his sole season at the Estádio do Dragão.

Later, Adriaanse had short stints at Metalurh Donetsk in Ukraine and Al-Sadd in Qatar, before leading Red Bull Salzburg to an Austrian Bundesliga title in 2008/09.

Aad de Mos (Mechelen, Anderlecht)

Aad de Mos gives instructions during a game between Urawa Red Diamonds and JEF United Ichihara in November 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After starting his coaching career with Ajax and winning two Eredivisie titles with the Amsterdam club, Aad de Mos enjoyed more success across the border in Belgium.

De Mos led Mechelen to a Belgian First Division title, a Belgian Cup, a European Cup Winners' Cup and a European Super Cup in the late 1980s. Later, he won another Belgian title with Anderlecht in 1990/91.

Dick Advocaat (Rangers, Zenit Saint Petersburg)

Dick Advocaat celebrates with his players after Zenit Saint Petersburg's UEFA Cup final win over Rangers in May 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dick Advocaat spent two-and-a-half years at Rangers and led the Glasgow giants to two SPL titles, two Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup in that time.

Years later, Advocaat won the UEFA Cup with Zenit Saint Petersburg, securing the title with victory over Rangers in the final. Advocaat also won the Russian Premier League and the UEFA Super Cup with Zenit.

Arne Slot (Liverpool)

Arne Slot gives the thumbs up to Liverpool fans after a 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield secured the Premier League title in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord in 2022/23, Arne Slot was linked with top clubs across Europe.

Eventually named as a successor to Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool after the German bade farewell following nine seasons in charge at Anfield, Slot led the Reds to the Premier League title in his debut campaign. An emphatic 5-1 victory over Tottenham saw Liverpool crowned champions with four rounds remaining in 2024/25 and Slot became the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League.

Rinus Michels (Barcelona, Köln)

Rinus Michels pictured during a Barcelona training session in the 1971/72 season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considered one of the greatest managers of all time, Rinus Michels led the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 1974 and to European Championship glory in 1988.

Credited with the invention of Total Football, Michels won four Dutch titles and a European Cup with Ajax before moving to Barcelona, where he added a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey crown and an Inter-Cities Fairs Cup to his trophy collection. Later, he also won a DFB-Pokal with FC Köln.

Leo Beenhakker (Real Madrid)

Leo Beenhakker takes charge of an Ajax Legends team in a charity match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in June 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid won five La Liga titles in a row between 1986 and 1990 and Leo Beenhakker was in charge for three of those.

Beenhakker also led Los Blancos to a Copa del Rey win and two Supercopa de España titles, one of which was automatically achieved due to league and cup success that season. The Dutch coach, who won Eredivisie titles with both Ajax and Feyenoord either side of his time in Spain, passed away in April 2025.

Frank Rijkaard (Barcelona)

Frank Rijkaard celebrates a Barcelona goal against Alaves in January 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank Rijkaard took over at Barcelona in the summer of 2003 and got the Blaugrana back to winning ways after four years without a trophy.

The former Netherlands midfielder led the Catalan club to back-to-back La Liga titles, two Supercopas de España and a Champions League crown in 2006. Later, he had a short spell at Galatasaray, but never managed another club side after that.

Johan Cruyff (Barcelona)

Barcelona coach Johan Cruyff during the 1992 European Cup final against Sampdoria at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands' greatest-ever player, Johan Cruyff also went on to become one of the best coaches in the history of the game and certainly one of the most influential.

Cruyff led Barcelona to four La Liga titles in a row in the early 1990s and to a maiden European Cup in 1992, winning 11 trophies in all with the Catalan club between 1988 and 1996. And his methods have inspired a new generation of coaches, led by his former midfielder Pep Guardiola.

Louis van Gaal (Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United)

Louis van Gaal celebrates with the Bundesliga trophy after Bayern Munich's title win in May 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most decorated coaches of all time, Louis van Gaal led Ajax to an array of silverware – including the European Cup, UEFA Cup and Intercontinental Cup – in the 1990s before enjoying success abroad.

A two-time La Liga winner and Copa del Rey champion as Barcelona boss, Van Gaal later led Bayern to a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in 2009/10, narrowly missing out on a treble as the Bavarians lost the Champions League final to José Mourinho's Inter. Later, he won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 2015/16.