Homegrown players who scored in European Cup finals

Senny Mayulu celebrates with a piece of the net after Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 win over Inter in the Champions League final in May 2025.

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter 5-0 in the Champions League final last Saturday night and several young players impressed in a huge win for Luis Enrique's side.

Désiré Doué continued his recent rise with two goals in Munich and another 19-year-old, Senny Mayulu, came off the bench to score the fifth late in the game.

Doué was formed in Rennes, but Mayulu is a PSG academy graduate and becomes the latest homegrown player to score in a European Cup or Champions League final.

Here, a look at the academy players who have netted in European football's showpiece fixture over the years...

Sandro Mazzola (Inter vs Real Madrid & Celtic, 1964 & 1967)

Sandro Mazzola at Inter in the 1965/66 season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandro Mazzola scored twice for Inter in a 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the 1965 European Cup final in Vienna and was part of the team which retained the trophy by beating Benfica 1-0 in Milan the following year.

The legendary Italian forward also opened the scoring with a penalty in the 1967 final against Celtic, but the Gasgow side came from behind to seal victory in Lisbon.

Tommy Gemmell (Celtic vs Inter & Feyenoord, 1967 & 1970)

Tommy Gemmell on the ball for Celtic against Partick Thistle in October 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tommy Gemmell joined Celtic as a youth player from Coltness United in 1961 and became an important player in a decade with the Hoops.

Gemmell scored Celtic's equaliser in their European Cup final win over Inter in 1967 and also netted in the 1970 showpiece as the Glasgow side lost 2-1 to Feyenoord, making him only of only three British players to have scored in two European Cup finals. Phil Neal (Liverpool) and Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) are the others.

Bobby Charlton (Manchester United vs Benfica, 1968)

Bobby Charlton celebrates after scoring Manchester United's first goal against Benfica in the 1968 European Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United beat Benfica 4-1 after extra time in the 1968 European Cup final at Wembley and Bobby Charlton scored two of the goals for Matt Busby's side.

The midfielder opened the scoring with a header after 53 minutes and netted the fourth in extra time, converting a pass from Brian Kidd as United became the first English club to win the European Cup.

George Best (Manchester United vs Benfica, 1968)

George Best and his Manchester United team-mates celebrate with the European Cup after victory over Benfica in the final in 1968. (Image credit: Getty Images)

George Best scored the pick of the goals as Manchester United beat Benfica 4-1 after extra time in the 1968 European Cup final at Wembley.

The Belfast-born forward intercepted a loose ball in midfield, drove past two Benfica players into the area and fired a low shot into the corner past the advancing goalkeeper to give United the lead early in extra time. With Bobby Charlton (two) and Brian Kidd also on target, all four of United's goals were scored by homegrown players.

Arie Haan (Ajax vs Panathinaikos)

Arie Haan, second from left in the front row alongside Johan Cruyff, lines up with Ajax in April 1972. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ajax won the first of three consecutive European Cups in 1971, beating Greek champions Panathinaikos 2-0 in the final at Wembley.

The Amsterdam side took the lead through defender Dick van Dijk after five minutes and wrapped up a 2-0 win late in the game thanks to a deflected effort from Arie Haan. The midfielder had joined Ajax for an internship in 1967 from amateur club WVV 1896 and made his debut the following year after impressing for the reserve team.

Johan Cruyff (Ajax vs Inter, 1972)

Johan Cruyff, wearing a Panathinaikos shirt, celebrates Ajax's European Cup final win over the Greek side at Wembley in June 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instrumental in Ajax's run of three successive European Cup victories in the early 1970s, Johan Cruyff scored both goals as the Amsterdam side beat Inter in the 1972 final in Rotterdam.

Cruyff opened the scoring early in the second half by slotting into the empty net after Inter goalkeeper Ivano Bordon had misjudged a cross and the legendary forward made it 2-0 with 12 minutes remaining as he headed home from a corner.

Patrick Kluivert (Ajax vs AC Milan, 1995)

Patrick Kluivert (centre) in action for Ajax against AC Milan in the 1995 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Kluivert came off the bench to score the winner for Ajax against AC Milan in the 1995 Champions League final.

The striker received a ball from Frank Rijkaard just outside the area, turned and slotted a low shot inside the post after 85 minutes. Aged 18 years and 327 days at the time, he remains the youngest scorer in a Champions League final.

Lars Ricken (Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus, 1997)

Lars Ricken celebrates with the trophy after Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 win over Juventus in the 1997 Champions League final in Munich. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lars Ricken came off the bench in the second half of the 1997 Champions League final and wrapped up a 3-1 win for Borussia Dortmund over Juventus in Berlin.

The 20-year-old midfielder and academy graduate ran onto an Andreas Möller pass and chipped a shot over Angelo Peruzzi from outside the box with his first touch. He had only been on the pitch for 16 seconds and his goal remains the fastest ever scored by a substitute in a European Cup final.

Raúl (Real Madrid vs Valencia & Bayer Leverkusen, 2000 & 2002)

Raul celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raúl González came through the youth ranks at Atlético Madrid but moved to rivals Real after the Rojiblancos closed their academy to cut costs.

A couple of years later, the striker made his first-team debut at the age of 17 and he went on to win three Champions League titles with Madrid, scoring in two finals. After running over half the pitch to net a breakaway third goal against Valencia in 2000, Raúl opened the scoring as Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen two years later as he latched onto a long throw from Roberto Carlos and hit a first-time shot past Hans-Jörg Butt.

Paolo Maldini (AC Milan vs Liverpool, 2005)

Paolo Maldini celebrates with his AC Milan team-mates after scoring the opening goal against Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AC Milan made a dream start in the 2005 Champions League final against Liverpool in Istanbul as captain Paolo Maldini volleyed home from an Andrea Pirlo free-kick in the first minute of the game.

Despite leading 3-0 at half-time, Milan went on to lose the match on penalties. It was Maldini's third loss in a European Cup final, but he did win the competition five times with the Rossoneri, and lifted the trophy as Milan beat Liverpool in the final two years later.

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool vs AC Milan, 2005)

Steven Gerrard celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard was the driving force behind Liverpool's incredible comeback from three goals down to win the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan in Istanbul.

With the Reds trailing 3-0 at the break, Gerrard pulled one back after 54 minutes and won the penalty which was converted by Xabi Alonso following Dida's initial save on the hour. Liverpool went on to win on penalties, with the skipper named Man of the Match.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Manchester United, 2009 & 2011)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a header for Barcelona against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final in Rome. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona beat Manchester United 2-0 to win the Champions League final in May 2009 and complete a treble in Pep Guardiola's first season in charge at the Catalan club.

Samuel Eto'o opened the scoring early on and Lionel Messi sealed the win with 20 minutes remaining as he rose unchallenged to loop a header over Edwin van der Sar and into the corner from a Xavi cross. The Argentine has often described it as his favourite goal. And two years later, Messi scored a memorable long-range effort as Barça beat United 3-1 in the 2011 final at Wembley.

Pedro (Barcelona vs Manchester United, 2011)

Pedro celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Manchester United at Wembley in the 2011 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona's three forwards bagged a goal apiece in the 2011 Champions League final win over Manchester United at Wembley.

Pedro opened the scoring after 27 minutes as he latched onto a Xavi pass in the area and beat Edwin van der Sar with a low finish inside the post. Lionel Messi and David Villa were also on target as Barça won 3-1.

Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, 2012)

Thomas Muller celebrates with his Bayern Munich team-mates after scoring the opening goal in the 2012 Champions League final against Chelsea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich were beaten at home by Chelsea in the 2012 Champions League final, but the Bavarians looked set to win the match after Thomas Müller broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute.

Múller headed in from a Toni Kroos cross to spark wild celebrations, but Didier Drogba later levelled for Chelsea and the Blues went on to win on penalties at the Allianz Arena.

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, 2024)

Dani Carvajal celebrates after scoring Real Madrid's opening goal against Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League final at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of a handful of Real Madrid players to have won the Champions League six times, Dani Carvajal scored the opening goal for Los Blancos in the 2024 final win against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

The right-back, who came through the youth ranks at Madrid and returned to the Spanish side after a season with Bayer Leverkusen early in his career, headed home from a Toni Kroos corner to set Real on their way to a 2-0 win at Wembley and a 15th European Cup.

Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter, 2025)

Senny Mayulu celebrates after scoring Paris Saint-Germain's fifth goal against Inter in the Champions League final in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Senny Mayulu came off the bench with six minutes remaining in last Saturday's Champions League final, with Paris Saint-Germain already 4-0 up against Inter in Munich.

Mayulu played a one-two with Bradley Barcola and slotted home from a tight angle to spark wild celebrations just a couple of minutes later and became the second-youngest scorer in Champions League final history at 19 years and 14 days of age.