Flamini demands end to Arsenal trophy drought

Flamini was a member of the Arsenal squad that last won a trophy as they beat Manchester United on penalties in the 2005 FA Cup.

The Frenchman left Arsenal in 2008 though, joining Italian giants Milan, and he spent five seasons there as the Premier League club's fruitless search for silverware continued.

However, the 29-year-old has now returned to north London on a free transfer and immediately played a part in Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.

It was a result that boosted Arsenal spirits, as they climbed to fourth in the table, and the signing of Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil on transfer deadline day has Flamini believing.

"It's an important season for me and Arsenal. Our ambitions are clear, as the arrival of Mesut Ozil proved," Flamini said.

"(We want) to fight for the title and compete in the Champions League. We want to win trophies. The club has waited for them for too long.

"We have the means to compete for the title, even if we are outsiders, not favourites, like in 2007-08.

"That is my motivation. I want to write another beautiful story with Arsenal."

Flamini feels he has "unfinished business" at Arsenal, after going close to winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League in the past.

"When I say that, I am thinking of the Champions League final loss in Paris to Barcelona in 2006," he said.

"And in my last season we led the table until we collapsed after the match at Birmingham when Eduardo was injured.

"They were four years of great moments and strong regrets (at Arsenal), because there is a feeling of not finishing the job."