Arsenal's Mikel Arteta reveals Premier League title prediction and how Gunners are 'pushing' in transfer market
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have as many as eight Premier League title rivals in 2025/26.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is of the opinion the Gunners must continue to recruit before the transfer deadline if they are to compete at the top end of the Premier League table this coming season.
It follows the North Londoners' acquisition of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga already this summer.
Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-forward and have been heavily linked with a move for Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres throughout much of this year.
Arteta: 'The level of the Premier League is increasing'
Speaking on the club's pre-season tour of the Far East, Arteta told ESPN: "There are another six, seven, eight clubs in the league that have the right ingredients to win and there is only going to be one winner. So we have to focus a lot on the things that we can control, that we can do, to achieve what we want at the end of the season.
"It is getting more and more competitive each year. The level is increasing. We know that so our demands have to increase as well."
Arsenal will be vying for silverware on several fronts during 2025/26 but in particular Arteta is eyeing Premier League and Champions League glory which has so far eluded the Spaniard.
"We know that we are so close now in two big competitions and we just want to make the next step. There are going to be a lot of details and moments that have to go our way. We have to push for that to happen," he added.
Arsenal are close to announcing the signing of Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera, who is reportedly flying to Singapore to join up with the rest of Arteta's pre-season squad. The club's pursuit of Gyokeres continues with Arteta insisting he is 'still seeking' a deal.
Sporting are close to agreeing a deal with Arsenal for Gyokeres, with talks over a potential fee believed to be at the £63.5 million mark. Meanwhile, the Gunners' title rivals Liverpool are on the cusp of adding Eintracht Frankfurt's sought-after forward Hugo Ekitike for £79 million after reportedly agreeing a move, according to The Athletic.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after a number of years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
