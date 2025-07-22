Arsenal's Mikel Arteta reveals Premier League title prediction and how Gunners are 'pushing' in transfer market

Mikel Arteta believes nearly half of the 2025/26 Premier League can be considered title contenders.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is of the opinion the Gunners must continue to recruit before the transfer deadline if they are to compete at the top end of the Premier League table this coming season.

It follows the North Londoners' acquisition of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga already this summer.

Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-forward and have been heavily linked with a move for Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres throughout much of this year.

Arteta: 'The level of the Premier League is increasing'

Mikel Arteta is still keen to add to his four summer signings. (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Speaking on the club's pre-season tour of the Far East, Arteta told ESPN: "There are another six, seven, eight clubs in the league that have the right ingredients to win and there is only going to be one winner. So we have to focus a lot on the things that we can control, that we can do, to achieve what we want at the end of the season.

"It is getting more and more competitive each year. The level is increasing. We know that so our demands have to increase as well."

Arsenal are now said to be on the verge of a move for Viktor Gyokeres who is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Emirates' Stadium. (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal will be vying for silverware on several fronts during 2025/26 but in particular Arteta is eyeing Premier League and Champions League glory which has so far eluded the Spaniard.

"We know that we are so close now in two big competitions and we just want to make the next step. There are going to be a lot of details and moments that have to go our way. We have to push for that to happen," he added.

Arsenal are close to announcing the signing of Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera, who is reportedly flying to Singapore to join up with the rest of Arteta's pre-season squad. The club's pursuit of Gyokeres continues with Arteta insisting he is 'still seeking' a deal.

Sporting are close to agreeing a deal with Arsenal for Gyokeres, with talks over a potential fee believed to be at the £63.5 million mark. Meanwhile, the Gunners' title rivals Liverpool are on the cusp of adding Eintracht Frankfurt's sought-after forward Hugo Ekitike for £79 million after reportedly agreeing a move, according to The Athletic.