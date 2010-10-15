Future of Dundee hangs in balance

Dundee, who won the league in 1962 and reached the semi-finals of the European Cup a year later, are in administration and are rapidly running out of funds.

"I believe that this club, which has such a proud and famous past, is facing the most difficult fight of its life," administrator Bryan Jackson told the club's website.

"The truth is that the club only has sufficient funds to last until Christmas at the latest."

Jackson, who laid off 13 staff in total, said the club's debts ran to two million pounds.

Dundee are sixth in the Scottish first division, one tier below the top-flight.