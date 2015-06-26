Herrera commits to Las Palmas

Paco Herrera is to stay on as head coach of La Liga new boys Las Palmas for the 2015-16 season.

Experienced boss Herrera guided Las Palmas to the top flight after they defeated Real Zaragoza in a play-off on the away goals rule.

The 61-year-old has now agreed to stay on for next season, when Las Palmas will return to La Liga after a 13-year absence.

Assistant coach Angel Rodriguez will also remain in his role at Estadio de Gran Canaria.