Herrera commits to Las Palmas
Las Palmas head coach Paco Herrera has agreed to extend his stay with the club.
Paco Herrera is to stay on as head coach of La Liga new boys Las Palmas for the 2015-16 season.
Experienced boss Herrera guided Las Palmas to the top flight after they defeated Real Zaragoza in a play-off on the away goals rule.
The 61-year-old has now agreed to stay on for next season, when Las Palmas will return to La Liga after a 13-year absence.
Assistant coach Angel Rodriguez will also remain in his role at Estadio de Gran Canaria.
