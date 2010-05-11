Hodgson hopeful over Zamora & Duff

Zamora, who has scored eight goals on Fulham's unexpected run from the third qualifying round to their first major European final, has an Achilles injury that has kept him out since April 29 while Duff has a leg muscle problem.

"They trained yesterday and that was very, very positive," Hodgson said at a news conference on Tuesday before a training session at the Hamburg Arena.

"Hopefully they'll train again and we'll see if there is any reaction. I've been given no indication that they have had any reaction so far so my hope is that they'll train tonight and be available tomorrow."

