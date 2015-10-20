I played well - Neuer

Manuel Neuer insisted he played well in Bayern Munich's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday - although he did admit responsibility for the crucial opening goal.

Neuer produced a string of fine saves to keep Arsenal at bay, the pick of which being a stunning first-half block to keep out a Theo Walcott header, but then blundered horribly as Bayern fell behind.

Germany goalkeeper Neuer opted to try to claim a hopeful Santi Cazorla punt into the box but got nowhere near it, missing his punch completely, allowing Olivier Giroud to bundle the ball home.

Mesut Ozil added a late second, despite Neuer's best attempts to prevent his close-range effort crossing the line.

Neuer told UEFA.com: "Basically, I played well. But it was my big mistake that led to Arsenal’s first goal.

"I think a draw would have been a more appropriate result."