I played well - Neuer
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer insisted he played well despite the error that proved costly in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.
Manuel Neuer insisted he played well in Bayern Munich's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday - although he did admit responsibility for the crucial opening goal.
Neuer produced a string of fine saves to keep Arsenal at bay, the pick of which being a stunning first-half block to keep out a Theo Walcott header, but then blundered horribly as Bayern fell behind.
Germany goalkeeper Neuer opted to try to claim a hopeful Santi Cazorla punt into the box but got nowhere near it, missing his punch completely, allowing Olivier Giroud to bundle the ball home.
Mesut Ozil added a late second, despite Neuer's best attempts to prevent his close-range effort crossing the line.
Neuer told UEFA.com: "Basically, I played well. But it was my big mistake that led to Arsenal’s first goal.
"I think a draw would have been a more appropriate result."
