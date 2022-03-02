Jairo Riedewald credits Dean Kiely after scoring late winner for Crystal Palace

Jairo Riedewald credited words of wisdom from Crystal Palace goalkeeper coach Dean Kiely for the inspiration behind his surprise winner against Stoke.

The Dutchman made only his fifth appearance of the season when introduced with 12 minutes left of the FA Cup fifth-round tie but marked it with a smart right-footed finish in the 82nd minute.

It was Riedewald’s first goal in 13 months and occurred after he controlled a punched clearance by Stoke stopper Jack Bonham just inside the area before he rifled into the bottom corner to help the Eagles edge out their Sky Bet Championship opponents.

“I think we will enjoy this win. One game away from Wembley, it would be nice,” he told the BBC after Palace progressed into the quarter-finals.

“From my point of view, Deano told me to go on the edge and see if I can get the second ball.

“I was waiting on the edge and the goalkeeper knocked it over the heads of the defenders. I was about to take it on the half-volley, but then I changed my mind and took it on my right foot, and it went in.”

Riedewald was introduced at Selhurst Park to play left-back after boss Patrick Vieira had given a full debut to 18-year-old Tayo Adaramola.

The full-back showed some nice touches but failed to surge forward like he usually does for the Under-23s.

Vieira was still encouraged, adding: “It was a really good experience for him.

“I think he did some really good stuff and showed his potential. We have to keep supporting him, keep working with him and you could see he was really nervous because he didn’t allow himself to go forward as much as he loves to do.

“This is part of developing young players as well but I think there is a platform there to work with him and to improve him. Games like that and being around the first-team players, being in the dressing room will give him the confidence to keep growing as a person.”

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill was left to reflect on what might have been after Jordan Thompson and Liam Moore were unable to finish fine chances during the last 20 minutes in south London.

It saw the club’s best FA Cup run in 10 years end with a narrow loss, which leaves them with little to play for this campaign after occupying 15th position in the second tier.

“There are a lot of things with the performance we are pleased with but ultimately we have said that a lot recently and we lost the game,” O’Neill admitted before he reflected on Romaine Sawyers’ return from a thigh injury.

“Romaine was excellent, not only for the goal (by Josh Tymon) but he is a top footballer and can handle the ball in this type of game and this type of environment.

“He did brilliant to last as long as he did. He has been out for over three months so to play as he did and have the contribution he did was excellent.”