Is Daniel Munoz injured this weekend? Injury latest on Crystal Palace full-back

The Palace right-back was forced off early on against Tottenham last week and missed Thursday night's Conference League game

Daniel Munoz had only returned from a knee injury a few weeks ago
Daniel Munoz faces a race to be fit to return to action after missing Crystal Palace's Conference League meeting with Lanarca on Thursday night.

The right-back was forced off just 14 minutes in to Crystal Palace's 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur seven days prior with a shoulder injury.

Oliver Glasner optimistic over Daniel Munoz injury prospects

Daniel Munoz leaves the field with a shoulder injury after an awkward landing against Tottenham

However, Oliver Glasner remains hopeful that Munoz should be able to return in time to face Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Crystal Palace will be at home for that Premier League clash as they take on a Leeds side who are just three points outside the relegation zone and keen to bolster their survival hopes.

Daniel Munoz had to go off early on against Tottenham

Glasner said of Munoz ahead of the Lanarca game: "Daniel Munoz will miss this game, [but] he’s working hard with our medical staff to be ready for the Leeds game."

That would be a welcome boost for Palace, who have got themselves into a more positive run of form since Munoz returned from six weeks out with a knee injury in late January.

Palace won just one of the eight Premier League games Munoz missed in that spell, as well as being dumped out of both the League Cup and the FA Cup.

But Palace have taken ten points from their past seven games to ensure they did not slide into the pack of sides battling to avoid the drop into the Championship.

Oliver Glasner will depart Crystal Palace at the end of the season

The Conference League remains Palace's last hope of claiming silverware this season, and might also represent their best chance of earning European qualification again for next season.

The winners get an automatic place in the Europa League, which Palace were deemed unable to play in this season having failed to take the required steps to avoid a clash with then-sister club Lyon.

13th-placed Palace also have an outside chance of claiming a European place through their Premier League placement, but would need to improve their form yet further to overtake a pack of clubs ahead of them and secure a top seven or eight finish.

Seventh-placed Brentford are currently six points better off than Palace, with Everton just a point behind the Bees in eighth.

