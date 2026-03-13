Why Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has ruled out Old Trafford debut for teenage prodigy

Michael Carrick has hailed youngster JJ Gabriel as a 'big talent' - and explained why the young prodigy is still yet to appear for the first team.

15-year-old Gabriel has been playing well above his age level for Manchester United's under-18s this season, but that has not stopped him from registering 18 goals and three assists in the U18 Premier League.

That has led for calls for United to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Arsenal's Max Dowman by calling Gabriel up for first-team football sooner rather than later.

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Premier League rules mean Manchester United have to wait for JJ Gabriel first-team debut

However, as Carrick has explained, Premier League rules mean that United could not field Gabriel until next season even if they wanted to.

The same rule meant that Dowman was not eligible to appear for Arsenal until the start of this season, and it's all to do with the way the minimum age rules are set out.

JJ Gabriel is being touted as a potential future star (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Carrick said of Gabriel: "He is too young to play due to PL rules, but he’s doing really well."

That's because to be eligible to play a Premier League game, you must turn 15 by August 31 of that same season.

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Gabriel only turned 15 on October 6, missing that cut-off by some seven weeks, and will need to wait until at least the start of the next campaign.

Carrick added: "JJ is a big talent, he's had a really good season for the under-18s. We obviously think an awful lot of him, but patience is important in managing everything."

Ethan Nwaneri holds the Premier League record for the youngest player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel could still be in line to break a United club record if he does make his Premier League debut early enough next season.

United's youngest ever player is goalkeeper David Gaskell, who was 16 years and 19 days old when he appeared against Manchester City in the Charity Shield in 1956. Gabriel cannot break the Premier League record currently held by Ethan Nwaneri, however.

Assuming United were to play on the Saturday on the weekend of 22 August - the opening weekend of next season - Gabriel would be 15 years and 320 days old. That's a whole 139 days older than Nwaneri was when he appeared against Brentford in September 2022.