Jason Holt wants Livingston to be hard to beat again

Livingston midfielder Jason Holt is targeting going back to being hard to beat as they bid to get off the foot of the cinch Premiership.

Livi have lost 2-1 on three occasions after taking the lead this season, against Alloa, Aberdeen and Motherwell, and also needed penalties to get past St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup after going ahead.

David Martindale’s side are still seeking their first league points ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Hibernian.

Holt said: “I don’t think we are far off but you have not really got a lot of time in the league. You can’t wait for things to happen, we have got to start making it work now.

“The last few games we have been close and through our own faults given points away.

“We have analysed it and seen things we need to do a lot better. When we take the lead in games we need to make sure we keep the lead.

“In any league, if you go 1-0 up you need to at least take something out the game.

“The last three games we have taken the lead and not gone on to win the game in 90 minutes, which is disappointing.

“When we went on a good run last season, we were never scoring three or four goals. It was always 1-0, 2-0 maybe. When we got in front, we were very difficult to break down.

“A good example was the St Mirren game in the cup semi-final, we go 1-0 up and we were just hard to beat. We need to get back to that.

“We need to make sure when we take the lead we make it difficult for teams to get back in.”