Juve performance a psychological boost, says Catania boss

Carlos Tevez scored the only goal as Juve secured victory in a bad-tempered affair which saw both coaches sent to the stands, and Gonzalo Bergessio sent off for a second yellow card.

Maran, whose side are four points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Italian top flight, feels the match could have a positive impact on his club.

"We don't pick up any points and we needed them, but this performance can give us something on a psychological level," he is quoted as saying.

"We played a courageous game and showed real character. Perhaps we deserved something more from this match.

"Even if we are propping up the table, there are still nine rounds to go and with performances like this we can still fight.

"After all, few teams have managed to take points off Juve."