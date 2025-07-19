When managers who are familiar with winning finish second, their clubs tend to dig deep in the transfer market to put them back on top.

Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce were runners-up to bitter rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig last season and have embarked upon an extraordinary transfer strategy that has already backfired.

Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran hasn’t been in Istanbul on loan from Al Nassr for three weeks yet but has already given Mourinho cause to condemn his attitude. Fenerbahce haven’t been put off former Villans just yet.

Jose Mourinho gives Manchester United star the thumbs-up

Fenerbahce look to have failed in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Asensio, who spent the second half of the 2024-25 season playing in the Premier League and Champions League for Villa.

But the Yellow Canaries, who also count former Villa defender Diego Carlos among their ranks, are reportedly keen on a Manchester United player who was Asensio’s teammate in Unai Emery’s Villa team last term.

According to Sport Witness, Marcus Rashford is in Mourinho’s crosshairs seven years after the manager left Old Trafford.

“Mourinho wants to see Rashford added to his squad this summer and, if the forward approves a moved to Turkey, Fenerbahce will push for it,” reports Sport Witness.

“[Haber Global] state that while a formal offer has not been presented as yet, the Turkish side have made contract to enquire about the player’s requirements.

“They’re currently waiting for Rashford to give the green light to the proposal, at which point they’ll knock on Manchester United’s door with an official proposal.”

27-year-old Rashford is one of five players widely reported to be standing in front of the Old Trafford airlock as United wait for a chance to kick them inside and blast them off into outer space.

Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrrell Malacia, Antony and Jadon Sancho are also understood to be surplus to requirements, unwanted by Amorim as United look to rebuild after a dismal season.

Rashford enjoyed a positive loan spell at Villa Park but the combination of a £40 million option to buy and his wage demands was too much to swallow for a club working hard to keep the Premier League and UEFA onside from a financial point of view.

Other interested parties, including Juventus and Barcelona, his preferred option according to multiple reports throughout 2025, will have noted his four goals and five assists in all competitions for Villa, including a headline-grabbing display against PSG in the Champions League.