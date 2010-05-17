Kewell on track to be fit for Aussie opener

The 31-year-old former Leeds United and Liverpool forward was named in Pim Verbeek's preliminary squad last week but is still struggling with a problem picked up while playing for his Turkish club Galatasaray.

"I'm doing all the right things. Nothing's pulling up short. We're working on a schedule and it's all going on track," he told the Australian Associated Press (AAP) on Monday.

"It's important that I am (at 100 percent)... not only for myself, but for my team as well," he added. "If I can't be 100 percent, I'm letting myself down and my team and my country as well."

Kewell, who may be asked to play as a lone forward against the Germans in Durban on June 13, will almost certainly miss this week's warm-up against New Zealand.

Australia, who reached the first knockout stage at the last World Cup in Germany, also face Serbia and Ghana in first round Group D at the June 11-July 11 tournament.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook