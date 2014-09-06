League One Wrap: Bristol City up to second

There were only six games in the division on Saturday, with several matches rescheduled due to the international break.

Steve Cotterill's Bristol City were among the teams in action and made it six league games unbeaten by defeating Scunthorpe 2-0 at Ashton Gate.

After a goalless first half, the hosts broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute when Aden Flint headed home Luke Freeman's corner despite the best efforts of Miguel Llera.

The result was put beyond doubt with seven minutes remaining when substitute Greg Cunningham found the net after being played in by Korey Smith.

City's win lifted them to second, thanks to Fleetwood suffering their maiden loss of the campaign at Oldham Athletic.

Jonathan Forte's penalty in the third minute of first-half injury time proved enough to earn a first home league win of the term for Oldham.

Peterborough United remain at the top of the table following a comfortable 3-1 victory over Port Vale at London Road.

Marcus Maddison opened the scoring after half an hour and two goals in seven second-half minutes from Kyle Vassell and Jack Payne made sure of the win before Jordan Slew grabbed a late consolation.

Rochdale routed Crawley Town 4-0, Peter Vincenti bagging a brace.

Yeovil Town boss Gary Johnson insisted his players would not be affected by an argument he had with the club's hierarchy over a lack of transfer activity last week, and his words rang true in a 3-1 victory at Bradford City.

After losing their opening two matches, Yeovil have now gone four unbeaten in the league. An Aaron Martin double put Johnson's men 2-0 ahead at Valley Parade, before Rory McArdle halved the deficit before the break.

Ajay Leitch-Smith made sure of the points in the 72nd minute as Yeovil climbed into the top half.

Walsall and Colchester United both remain without a league victory after playing out a 0-0 draw.