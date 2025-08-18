Arsenal reach full agreement over next transfer: report

Arsenal have closed their next deal of the transfer window.

The Gunners have spent heavy this summer on six new faces with three of them – Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke – making their Premier League debuts for Arsenal at the weekend.

Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Cristhian Mosquera are all still waiting for their first minutes – and manager Mikel Arteta may yet bring in further additions, with competition for places higher than ever.

Arsenal agree their next transfer, as the end of the window hots up

Gabriel and his Arsenal team-mates celebrate victory over Manchester United (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Gunners began their campaign with a scrappy 1-0 win over Manchester United, with competition for places evident, as Gyokeres started over Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard was left on the bench and the likes of Jakub Kiwior were left out of the squad.

With almost £200 million spent in N5, there will be a big balancing act with outgoings, as several stars have seen their squad role change following this summer's transfer activity.

According to a report from Sporx in Turkey, relayed by GIVEMESPORT this morning, Arsenal have reached an overall transfer agreement with Fenerbahce to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian recently spoke to The Athletic, telling the outlet that he was bitterly disappointed not to be involved as regularly in the Gunners side last season, only to be dropped from the matchday squad altogether at the weekend – with replacement left-back Riccardo Calafiori scoring the only goal of the game.

FourFourTwo understands that a number of clubs have engaged in talks with the inverted left-back, though his high wages are a sticking point in any potential exit.

Fener are said to have offered €10 million, with sporting director Devin Ozek having travelled to London for talks.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is at the end of the road for Arsenal (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal may yet finish the window with another signing, should they raise funds from selling the likes of Zinchenko, Trossard, Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira.

Transfermarkt values Oleksandr Zincenko at €20m.