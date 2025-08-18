Tottenham looking to sign Eberechi Eze today, with talks confirmed: report
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly in contact with Crystal Palace chief Steve Parish over the signing of Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze could soon become a Tottenham Hotspur player, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Crystal Palace midfielder is reportedly keen to join Spurs from the South London club this summer, however, a release clause in his Palace contract is now understood to have expired.
Palace will be keen to maximise any prospective Eze sale given the 27-year-old's impact at Selhurst Park over the past five years.
Eberechi Eze to Tottenham Hotspur accelerates
Eze arrived from Queens Park Rangers and has gone on to score over 40 Premier League goals for the Eagles.
Spurs have already recruited well this summer, adding Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United and ex-Fulham enforcer Joao Palhinha on a loan deal from Bayern Munich.
The club will be without attacking midfielder James Maddison for the majority of the season after it was revealed the England hopeful underwent surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury on the eve of the 2025-26 campaign.
Spurs got off to an emphatic start last weekend, defeating Burnley 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Eze, meanwhile, saw VAR rule out his fierce free-kick during Palace's opening weekend stalemate with Chelsea.
Arsenal are also said to have held an interest in Eze, whose reported £68 million release clause expired earlier this summer, but it now appears Spurs are in pole position to land the player's signature.
🚨⚪️ EXCL: Tottenham and Crystal Palace chairmans Daniel Levy and Steve Parish, in direct contact today for Eberechi Eze deal.Understand Spurs are willing to offer £55m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons to get the deal done.Eze informed Palace last week of his desire to join #THFC. pic.twitter.com/6YbwIjoYMAAugust 18, 2025
According to Romano, Spurs' offer is likely to be an initial £55m plus £5m in future add-ons.
Depending on the particulars of the deal, Eze could become Spurs' record signing, if his total fee surpasses the sums paid for Dominic Solanke and Kudus, which are also around the £60m mark.
