Arsenal poised to close deal for wonderkid Brazilian at bargain price: report

Arsenal are looking at bringing in a seventh major signing of the transfer window, in the shape of a Brazilian star.

The Gunners kicked off their Premier League campaign with a win at Old Trafford at the weekend – but with Arsenal looking physically depleted and manager Mikel Arteta admitting his team didn't play well, there's clearly still to come from the side.

After bringing in six new faces over the summer, only three featured against Manchester United, as a consensus grows that the North Londoners may need further ammunition to compete across four competitions.

Arsenal in for Brazilian starlet, with Gunners still wanting to improve their squad

Andrea Berta has been busy this summer (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Spearheaded by new sporting director Andrea Berta, Arsenal have brought in half a dozen stars this summer in the shape of Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera and Christian Norgaard.

The Gunners are still in the market for another attacker, too, but will likely have to sell in order to strengthen at this point, with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira prime candidates to leave before Deadline Day.

Arsenal have plenty of stars to sell (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

But while Arsenal's attack still looks like it could do with new energy, Palmeiras insider Diego Firmino says that Arsenal are keen on teenage defender Luiz Benedetti.

The 19-year-old came through the Brazilian outfit's academy and now Firmino claims that Arsenal have the starlet on the radar as a fifth-choice option to provide cover across the backline, with another journalist, Gustavo Soler, claiming that €10 million could be enough to snare the centre-back.

FourFourTwo understands that such a deal won't take priority for Arsenal in the closing stages of the transfer window, unless they can offload several players – with one of them potentially being another defender.

Jakub Kiwior was left out of the squad that beat Manchester United at the weekend, with Mosquera named on the bench instead, and with interest in the Polish international from the continent, the Gunners could well choose to cash in order to fund a late window spree.

Luiz Benedetti is of interest to Arsenal (Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with Rodrygo and Eberechi Eze, with any sales between now and the end of the window likely to help fund a final flourish from Berta and Arteta in the market.

Benedetti is worth €500k, according to Transfermarkt.