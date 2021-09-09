Liam Scales believes he is equipped to handle playing for Celtic

Liam Scales insists he is ready to deal with the high expectations at Celtic and fully intends to establish himself in Ange Postecoglou’s side at the earliest opportunity.

The 23-year-old defender acknowledges he will have to contend with a big step up in demands after moving from League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers to the Scottish Premiership title hopefuls at the end of August.

However, the confident Scales believes he is equipped to handle playing for Celtic and hopes to get “thrown in at the deep end” rather than phased in gradually.

He said: “I’m going to work as hard as I can in training and try my best to break into the team. As a player, you want to get in as soon as you can but if the manager thinks that I need time to get up to speed, that’s fair enough.

“But I’m young and eager and I’ve always been the sort of player who wants to get thrown in at the deep end to see how I fare.

“It could work either way because it is up a level from where I’ve come from but I do feel like I have what it takes. I know that the pressure is on straight away at a club like Celtic.

“There isn’t much time to be easing yourself in slowly. I’m well aware what’s required and I’m looking forward to giving it a shot. We’ve got a busy month coming up and it’s a great feeling to be able to look forward to games.”

Scales has been on an upward trajectory in his homeland and as well as earning his big move to Celtic, he was also given a first Republic of Ireland call-up for the World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia over the past week.

Reflecting on his rise, he said: “We won the league at Shamrock Rovers last year and we’re top of the league this year so because I was in the team every week, doing well, it was in the back of mind that I could take a step up to the next level.

“It was about waiting until the right move came up but when this came about, it was a no-brainer.

“The transfer was first mentioned to me in the first week of August. The plan was that I’d play a few more games with Shamrock Rovers until the European games were over and then I’d be moving after that but it went on a little bit longer than I originally thought before I made the move in the last week of August.

“It was a mad week, signing for Celtic and then getting my first international call-up. It’s been mental but hopefully they complement each other.

“This move to Celtic is a step up from Shamrock Rovers so if I can get myself into the team and play here, I’m sure it will put me in the window for more international call-ups.”