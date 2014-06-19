Manner of Suarez winner hurts, says Jagielka

Suarez struck with just five minutes left to give Uruguay a 2-1 win on Thursday, a result that kept their own FIFA World Cup hopes alive and virtually ended England's.

The Liverpool forward had already netted in the first half before Wayne Rooney's 75th-minute tap-in set up a thrilling finish.

But a hopeful long punt from Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera caught England out, with Suarez pouncing on an inadvertent Steven Gerrard flick-on to fire past Joe Hart.

"Very disappointed (to concede that way), obviously, as a defender," Jagielka told ITV.

"That's the last thing you want to see. As you can tell by my voice, everybody's absolutely devastated in there.

"You just hope he (Suarez) misses. He obviously finds the target and they win the game."

England lacked the sharpness and cutting edge they showed in attack despite last week's 2-1 defeat to Italy, but still posed a regular threat to Uruguay.

Rooney missed two excellent chances, including a header which somehow hit the crossbar from one yard, while Daniel Sturridge came close to putting his side in front with 13 minutes left.

And Jagielka felt England's performance deserved more than another defeat.

"To have played so well again in spells…a little bit of luck didn't go our way," he added.

"It's a similar story to the Italy game. We played pretty well but obviously not good enough.

"We had them on the back foot. Not sure what went on with Daniel Sturridge's penalty appeal. We had a couple of near chances there."

Jagielka was also downcast on England's unlikely chances of reaching the last 16, claiming they have a "small chance" and that he was not expecting anything.

He did, however, emphasise the importance of their final Group D match against Costa Rica.

"We've got to go out there and put out a performance against Costa Rica," he continued.