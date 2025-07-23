Lionesses star reveals mental toughness required as England overcome Italy to book Euros final place
Lionesses and Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze admits England's win over Italy in the UEFA Women's European Championship semi-final did not come about easily.
Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses booked their place in this weekend's tournament finale with a dramatic, late victory over Italy at Stade de Genève on Tuesday evening.
Barbara Bonansea's first-half opener looked set to be enough to send Italy through to their first final since 1997, but not before youngest member of the Lionesses squad Michelle Agyemang had her say.
An unused substitute for much of England's group stage campaign, Agyemang has come off the bench to score in each of the Lionesses' last two matches against Sweden in the quarter-final and on Tuesday versus Italy.
The 19-year-old struck in the sixth minute of additional time at the end of the second half, giving England an extra 30 minutes to find a winner.
It would arrive with less than two minutes of extra time remaining, courtesy of substitute Chloe Kelly.
Assuming responsibility after Beth Mead was fouled inside the penalty area, Kelly stepped up to take a 119th-minute spot-kick for England. Although denied by Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani, Kelly followed up and made no mistake with the rebound, completing a famous Lionesses comeback.
"We don't do things the easy way it seems in this tournament but we find a way to win," said 2022 Euros winner Lucy Bronze.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"Whether that's the 96th minute, and then the [119th] minute - we just dig deep and find a way to get the goals.
"We showed resilience in the last game, Italy played a good game in the first half today but we showed resilience and fight to get back into it as we have so much at this tournament.
"We looked a little bit lethargic once we got going, and then they got the goal. Being 1-0 down in a semi-final isn't easy to take mentally," Bronze added.
Sunday's final in Basel will see the Lionesses take on spurned 2022 finalists Germany or Spain.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after a number of years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.