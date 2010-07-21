Maradona set to decide on Argentina future

Argentina's former captain had been due to meet football association (AFA) chief Julio Grondona this week but the meeting was postponed after Maradona decided to travel to Venezuela where he was expected to meet leftist President Hugo Chavez.

"I got in touch with Diego to arrange a meeting with him on Monday, that's the only thing that's true," Grondona was quoted as telling state news agency Telam.

He dismissed reports the AFA had already arranged a contract for Maradona to stay on as coach until 2014.

The AFA said last week Maradona would be formally invited to carry on as coach until the World Cup in Brazil.

He has kept a low profile since returning from South Africa where his highly-fancied Argentina team were thrashed 4-0 by Germany in the World Cup quarter-finals.

