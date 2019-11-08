McGinn confident St Mirren can end away slump at Hearts

St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn is confident the club can turn around their wretched away form against Hearts this weekend.

The Buddies have lost all six of their matches on the road this season and head to Tynecastle sitting bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

McGinn, though, believes most of those defeats have been by fine margins and feels that Saints’ fortunes are set to change.

He said: “We’ve been really good at home this season but really frustrated at not taking anything on the road so far.

“We’ve been close. We’ve not been to places and been turned over. We do know that (positive) away results are coming.

“Tynecastle is a hard place to go to but we’re more than confident of getting a result. We just have to look at St Johnstone. After we beat them people thought they might be bottom for a while, but then they got back-to-back wins and you saw where that took them.

“We need to be better at following up good results with another one. That can take you quickly up the table.”

This is St Mirren’s third away match in succession and McGinn would like to see a return to the traditional fixture format.

He added: “With three away games in a row because of the (Betfred Cup) semi-finals we feel the fixture list could have been a bit kinder to us.

“Ideally you’d like to have it the old-fashioned way when you play at home then away (on alternate weekends), but we just have to deal with what’s in front of us.

“All the games are big for us at the moment. I’d say this one is maybe a bit bigger as it’s coming off the back of two defeats. But we feel that we’re really close to putting a couple of good results together.”