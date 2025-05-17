Everton will close the door on 133 years of history on Sunday when they play their final men’s first-team game at Goodison Park.

The Grand Old Lady has played host to more top-flight games than any other stadium in England since the Toffees moved in there back in 1892, and while the club have announced that Everton Women will become the ground’s new tenants in September, this weekend’s clash against Southampton will be an emotional affair.

The men’s side will move to a new 52,000-seat stadium in Bramley-Moore dock for the new season, with former Everton hero Duncan Ferguson one of the many who will sorry to see the team move on from the stadium ranked at no.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the best in Britain.

Duncan Ferguson on saying goodbye to Goodison

Everton's men will play their final league game at Goodison Park on Sunday (Image credit: Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

“I’m sad about that,” Ferguson tells FourFourTwo. “I love Goodison. I’ve not been in that new stadium yet. I’ll go at the start of next season.

“It won’t be the same, but it’ll be good for revenue. You’d think it would push Everton into the top eight teams in the league.

Duncan Ferguson enjoyed two stints at Goodison as a player (Image credit: Alamy)

“The three teams that come up are always going to go down – the points tally they accumulate now is shocking,” he continues. “Back in our day, you needed 40 points to stay up. Now, 30 points keeps you up, so you don’t actually have to invest that much to stay in the division.

“But if you want to break into the top four, you have to spend. I think Everton will comfortably be in the top half of the table forever.”

But will Ferguson be one of many fans and ex-players looking to grab one last souvenir of Goodison?

“I wish I’d been more sentimental when I was younger,” he admits. “I’d have been swapping all of my shirts. I used to think that was a little snide, but wouldn’t it have been lovely to swap shirts with some of those amazing players? I never did that.

Everton have spent 133 years at Goodison Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve got a few – Shearer, Rooney... it’s a nice thing to look back on and give to your children. Our generation didn’t f**king think about that. Perhaps stripping the stadium isn’t a bad idea. I’m sure the Scousers will be – I might take a spade and dig up a penalty spot or something!"



Everton play Southampton on Sunday in Goodison's final men's first team game with kickoff at midday. Ahead of the emotional fixture, we spoke to fans and ex-Everton stars about their favourite memories from the Grand Old Lady.

