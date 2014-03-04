Messi will never be Maradona, says Enrique

Messi and Maradona are often compared, with the Barcelona forward having won an unprecedented four Ballon d'Or awards.



Maradona scored 34 goals for Argentina and has been overtaken by Messi (37), but the former won a FIFA World Cup in 1986.



Enrique, who represented Argentina 11 times, believes Messi is a long way behind Maradona.



"Messi does not have anything on Maradona. I love Messi and I would be happy if my son would play at one per cent of his abilities, but Maradona was unique," he told Continental.

"There will never be anyone like Maradona again, not even if Messi wins three World Cups in succession or scores a bicycle kick from midfield.

"Maradona and Messi have different characters on the pitch. Diego radiated confidence and made all of us play better. Messi has personality as well, but not like Maradona."