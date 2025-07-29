Quiz! Can you name every English player to start a Euros final?

Sarina Wiegman and her Lionesses retained their Euros title with a tense penalty-shootout win against Spain.

Chloe Kelly, having been so pivotal in the semi-final against Italy, fittingly put the finishing touch on the triumph with a rocket of a winning spotkick, sealing the glory that Gareth Southgate’s charges came so agonisingly close to 12 months earlier.

With Kelly and co now back on home soil to continue the celebrations, it’s time to mark the occasion in true FourFourTwo fashion: with an England-themed quiz!

We’re asking you to name every English player to start a Euros final, from both the women’s and the men’s game, which encompasses five occasions in total.

That means there are 55 players to name, using only their position as a clue, with 10 minutes on the clock to complete the job.

Stuck on a particular player? Don’t worry, you can simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to get you on your way.

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this quiz to your mates, to see whose knowledge holds up on the big stage.

