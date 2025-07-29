Liverpool to complete huge deal TODAY, with star spotted at airport: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has welcomed four new faces to the club so far

Liverpool are set to complete a huge transfer outgoing today, with the player in question spotted at the airport.

Arne Slot's men have recruited well by bringing in the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from the Bundesliga, as well as Milos Kerkez to strengthen the Liverpool side at left-back.

But with talk of a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak before the window closes, funds are needed to secure a huge bid, and exits have been coming on Merseyside this summer.

Liverpool to sanction HUGE move today as medical confirmed

Liverpool boss Arne Slot still wants to sign a new striker this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning the Premier League last season, Liverpool are showing no signs of letting up and have splashed the cash in the summer window. A double swoop on Leverkusen for Wirtz and Frimpong look to be solid pick-ups, especially given boyhood hero Trent Alexander-Arnold left for Real Madrid.

Kerkez will provide healthy competition for the ageing Andy Robertson, and there aren't many better pros to learn from than the passionate Scotland international.

Milos Kerkez in action for Liverpool during pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it is outgoings which have hit the headlines in recent weeks, especially with Darwin Nunez also facing an agonising wait over his future. The former Benfica man appeared to be on the way to Napoli, but now talk of a switch to Saudi Arabia has arrived.

For now, Nunez remains a Liverpool player, but one man who won't be come the start of the 2025/26 campaign is Luis Diaz, who is set to complete his move to Bayern Munich in the next 48 hours.

Diaz, who scored 17 goals for the Reds last season, is moving to Germany in a deal estimated to be worth £65.5m. In FourFourTwo's view, it's a brilliant piece of business, especially given the Colombian international has only two years left on his current Liverpool contract.

The ex-Porto man is set to arrive in Munich today to complete his medical and media duties, as per Sports Witness, and the 28-year-old will sign a deal with Vincent Kompany's side until 2029.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is on his way out of Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Diaz gone, it would appear Liverpool are really gathering the required monies needed to go after wantaway Magpies man Isak, and we feel an imminent bid will arrive before the start of the season.

If Nunez leaves too, that could further fund the money, and Slot will have had the summer transfer of his life, if the Isak move comes off before the window slams shut.