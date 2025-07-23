Ranked! The 50 greatest Barcelona players of all time

"Barcelona had history and culture, the coast, the weather, all wrapped around a wonderful football club that was the spiritual headquarters of a nation," Sir Bobby Robson said of the side he managed in the 1996/97 season.

Robson was right. Catalonia's unique blend of art and passion has come to be represented at Camp Nou. 'Mes Que Un Club' – "more than a club" – is painted on the stadium's seats and it's more than just hyperbole. This is not just a football team but an institution. So let's run through the greatest-ever half-century…

LOOKING FOR REAL? The 50 greatest Real Madrid players of all time

50. Yaya Toure

(Image credit: Getty)

It's strange to associate the Manchester City legend with any other team these days, isn't it? But long before birthday cakes and Etihad screamers, the Ivorian was a schemer in the Barca midfield for Pep Guardiola, even slotting in at the back for the 2009 Champions League final. Barca never saw the heights he'd scale – but he was still magnificent for them.

49. Raphinha

Raphinha scored 13 goals in 14 UEFA Champions League matches during 2024/25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian winger took time to adapt upon joining from Leeds United but last season demonstrated his elite-level ability. Raphinha finished 2024/25 with 34 goals and 25 assists across all competitions, averaging a goal contribution once every 79 minutes and playing a major part in Barcelona's run to the Champions League semi-finals. A tireless runner, Raphinha's work-rate is another string to his talented bow.

48. Giovanni van Bronckhorst

(Image credit: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

He's more talked about as Rangers manager these days – and who knows whether he'll face his former side in the Europa League – but Gio van Bronckhorst was one of the most underrated full-backs of a generation. Winning the Champions League at the expense of former side Arsenal was his highlight in 2006.

47. Gary Lineker

(Image credit: Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images)

Crisp flogger extraordinaire and the thorn in Alan Shearer's side during FA Cup matches on the BBC, Gary Lineker is still well-loved by Barcelona fans. He arrived after a World Cup in 1986 that he'd scooped the Golden Boot at – partly because English sides were banned from Europe – and scored 21 in his first season, the high point being a hat-trick in the Clasico. Linksy won win the Copa del Rey in 1988 and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1989, before Johan Cruyff's penchant for playing him out right forced him to come back to Blighty.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

46. Javier Mascherano

(Image credit: Getty)

Javier Mascherano is not the most famous Argentinian to wear the Blaugrana colours – but he's one of the most important ones. A conventional Argentinian no.5 at Liverpool, the tenacious tackler adapted to become an excellent central defender and was a mainstay of the Barcelona side that swept all before them in the 2010s.

45. Lilian Thuram

(Image credit: liewig christian/Corbis via Getty Images)

One of the most intelligent and celebrated defenders of a lifetime, Lilian Thuram didn't even play 60 games for Barcelona. His displays were imperious at the back for the club, however, injecting a touch of class that he brought over from Serie A.

44. Eric Abidal

(Image credit: PA)

Even Maxwell arriving from Inter Milan couldn't force Eric Abidal out of the Barca team under Guardiola. The Frenchman was a player you could set your watch by and was adored by fans and teammates alike: perhaps best surmised when Carles Puyol let him lift the Champions League trophy at Wembley in 2011, following a liver tumour and transplant. A fitting gesture for a fantastic servant.

43. Rafael Marquez

(Image credit: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

One of the longest-serving international footballers of all time, Barcelona got the best of Rafael Marquez, who started out as a centre-back before being moved into midfield and back again. Marquez was the last Frank Rijkaard signing to stay at the club into the Guardiola years, winning four LaLiga titles and two Champions League trophies in his time in Catalonia.

42. Jordi Alba

(Image credit: PA Images)

It was plainly obvious at Euro 2012: Barcelona had made a mistake. Somehow, Jordi Alba slipped the La Masia net to end up at Valencia – but the left-back has returned to his home city to play over 400 times for the club who let him go as a youngster. One of the most consistent, energetic and dangerous left-backs of all time, Alba was a key component to Barca's success over 10 years.

41. Lamine Yamal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There hasn't been this much excitement surrounding a Barcelona teenager since a certain Argentine burst onto the scene 20 years ago. Before turning 18, Yamal made over 100 appearances and scored 25 goals for Los Culés. He is a two-time LaLiga winner as well as a European champion with Spain.