Metsu: Beaten Qatar forgot everything

"The players wanted to give their best but they forgot everything. Today was a very, very bad day," Metsu told reporters.

The 56-year-old Frenchman, who led his Senegal team to victory over world champions France on the opening day of the 2002 World Cup finals in Seoul, said the occasion had affected his side.

"The pressure is huge but sometimes it is very difficult to play the opening game. We wanted to play well of course. We trained very hard and very strongly for this first day and sometimes the opposite arrives."

Qatar will have a tricky task to obtain second place and qualify from Group A with matches against higher-ranked China and Kuwait to come.

The defeat did not sit well with the Qatari fans at the Khalifa Stadium, many of whom left at least 20 minutes before the final whistle.

The sombre atmosphere throughout the contest was in marked contrast to the opening firework ceremony which had the crowd on their feet.

"I'm very sorry for Qatar people, as big celebration and to lose," a reserved Uzbekistan coach Vadim Abramov said.