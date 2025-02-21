Former Birmingham City and Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has launched himself into a fresh new role just months after his sacking from Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle.

The ex-England international left the club rock bottom of the Championship following a run of just one win in 14 games having spent just six months in the position at Home Park almost a year to the day after being sacked from his position as Birmingham City manager, who found themselves in a similarly perilous position the season prior.

Despite the departure of Morgan Whittaker over the winter, the Pilgrims have enjoyed a positive upturn in performances since Rooney's departure, with shock FA Cup wins over Brentford and Liverpool as well as important league victories over West Brom and Milwall now leaving them just one point from safety, leapfrogging Luton Town into 23rd position in the process.

Wayne Rooney lands new role just months after Plymouth sacking

Rooney struggled to gain any momentum during his time on the south coast (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rooney's recent run of managerial blunders have left many to speculate at exactly where his future lies as a manager at the top level having failed to succeed at any of his past three Championship roles.

With each sacking comes a fresh blow to his once untouchable reputation at the top levels of English football, while high wage demands would likely deter any lower league clubs to take a look in his direction prompting suggestions of a move abroad.

Wayne Rooney looks set for a move away from management (Image credit: Getty Images)

It now appears that the former Manchester United striker, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time, has taken this suggestion on board following the announcement of his latest coaching adventure which sees him take a step back from top-level management for the time being.

Rooney has recently begun a coaching job in the Middle East, completing a short residency at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in which he will provide coaching to youngsters at the hotel for a premium price.

A statement from the hotel's website reads: "While the children learn from one of football’s most celebrated players, parents can relax by the private beach, indulge in fine dining, or explore the many family-focused activities the resort has to offer.



"From football coaching with a Premier League legend to relaxing in Dubai’s luxurious setting, this Football Escapes holiday strikes the perfect balance of fun, learning, and quality family time."

Rooney faced a similar fate at his recent managerial role at Birmingham CityFour (Image credit: Getty Images)

This coaching, of course, comes at a cost, with lessons priced anywhere from £7,500 to £8,650.

Perhaps a much-needed break away from the intense media scrutiny in England could do Rooney some good, offering a chance to recharge before an eventual return to management if he sees fit.