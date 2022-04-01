World Cup 2022 fixtures – full schedule and dates revealed
These are the Qatar World Cup 2022 fixtures now that the groups have all been drawn
The full World Cup 2022 fixtures are now known – or, at least, as known as they can be before we know every country to qualify.
With the World Cup 2022 group draw complete, we can see who every country will face, when they will play them, and who they might take on in the knockout rounds.
We don't yet know times or venues for the group stage game, except that Qatar vs Ecuador will be the opening game, and will take place earlier than other matches on that day.
The first two rounds of group games will have kick-off times of 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm GMT.
The final group stage games and all knockout games will have kick-offs of 3pm and 7pm.
Group stage
World Cup 2022 fixtures: the group stage
Matchday 1
Monday, November 21
Qatar vs Ecuador
England vs Iran
Senegal vs Netherlands
United States vs Ukraine/Scotland/Wales
Tuesday, November 22
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Denmark vs Tunisia
France vs UAE/Australia/Peru
Mexico vs Poland
Wednesday, November 23
Belgium vs Canada
Germany vs Japan
Morocco vs Croatia
Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Thursday, November 24
Brazil vs Serbia
Portugal vs Ghana
Switzerland vs Cameroon
Uruguay vs South Korea
Matchday 2
Friday, November 25
England vs United States
Netherlands vs Ecuador
Qatar vs Senegal
Ukraine/Scotland/Wales vs Iran
Saturday, November 26
Argentina vs Mexico
France vs Denmark
Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru
Sunday, November 27
Belgium vs Morocco
Croatia vs Canada
Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Spain vs Germany
Monday, November 28
Brazil vs Switzerland
Cameroon vs Serbia
South Korea vs Ghana
Portugal vs Uruguay
Matchday 3
Tuesday, November 29
Ecuador vs Senegal
Iran vs United States
Netherlands vs Qatar
Ukraine/Scotland/Wales vs England
Wednesday, November 30
Poland vs Argentina
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Tunisia vs France
UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark
Thursday, December 1
Canada vs Morocco
Croatia vs Belgium
Japan vs Spain
Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany
Friday, December 2
Cameroon vs Brazil
Ghana vs Uruguay
South Korea vs Portugal
Serbia vs Switzerland
Round of 16
Saturday, December 3
Group A Winner vs Group B Second Place
Group C Winner vs Group D Second Place
Sunday, December 4
Group D Winner vs Group C Winner
Group B Winner vs Group A Second Place
Monday, December 5
Group E Winner vs Group F Second Place
Group G Winner vs Group H Second Place
Tuesday, December 6
Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place
Group H Winner vs Group G Winner
Quarter-finals
Friday, December 9
Round of 16 5 Winner vs Round of 16 6 Winner
Round of 16 1 Winner vs Round of 16 2 Winner
Saturday, December 10
Round of 16 7 Winner vs Round of 16 8 Winner
Round of 16 3 Winner vs Round of 16 4 Winner
Semi-finals
Tuesday, December 13
Quarter-Final 1 Winner vs Quarter-Final 2 Winner
Wednesday, December 14
Quarter-Final 3 Winner vs Quarter-Final 4 Winner
Third-place play-off
Saturday, December 17
Semi-Final 1 Loser vs Semi-Final 2 Loser
Final
Sunday, December 18
Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner
