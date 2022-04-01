World Cup 2022 fixtures – full schedule and dates revealed

The full World Cup 2022 fixtures are now known – or, at least, as known as they can be before we know every country to qualify.

With the World Cup 2022 group draw complete, we can see who every country will face, when they will play them, and who they might take on in the knockout rounds.

We don't yet know times or venues for the group stage game, except that Qatar vs Ecuador will be the opening game, and will take place earlier than other matches on that day.

The first two rounds of group games will have kick-off times of 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm GMT.

The final group stage games and all knockout games will have kick-offs of 3pm and 7pm.

Group stage

World Cup 2022 fixtures: the group stage

Matchday 1

Monday, November 21

Qatar vs Ecuador

England vs Iran

Senegal vs Netherlands

United States vs Ukraine/Scotland/Wales

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Denmark vs Tunisia

France vs UAE/Australia/Peru

Mexico vs Poland

Wednesday, November 23

Belgium vs Canada

Germany vs Japan

Morocco vs Croatia

Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand

Thursday, November 24

Brazil vs Serbia

Portugal vs Ghana

Switzerland vs Cameroon

Uruguay vs South Korea

Matchday 2

Friday, November 25

England vs United States

Netherlands vs Ecuador

Qatar vs Senegal

Ukraine/Scotland/Wales vs Iran

Saturday, November 26

Argentina vs Mexico

France vs Denmark

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru

Sunday, November 27

Belgium vs Morocco

Croatia vs Canada

Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand

Spain vs Germany

Monday, November 28

Brazil vs Switzerland

Cameroon vs Serbia

South Korea vs Ghana

Portugal vs Uruguay

Matchday 3

Tuesday, November 29

Ecuador vs Senegal

Iran vs United States

Netherlands vs Qatar

Ukraine/Scotland/Wales vs England

Wednesday, November 30

Poland vs Argentina

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Tunisia vs France

UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark

Thursday, December 1

Canada vs Morocco

Croatia vs Belgium

Japan vs Spain

Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany

Friday, December 2

Cameroon vs Brazil

Ghana vs Uruguay

South Korea vs Portugal

Serbia vs Switzerland

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

Group A Winner vs Group B Second Place

Group C Winner vs Group D Second Place

Sunday, December 4

Group D Winner vs Group C Winner

Group B Winner vs Group A Second Place

Monday, December 5

Group E Winner vs Group F Second Place

Group G Winner vs Group H Second Place

Tuesday, December 6

Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place

Group H Winner vs Group G Winner

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Round of 16 5 Winner vs Round of 16 6 Winner

Round of 16 1 Winner vs Round of 16 2 Winner

Saturday, December 10

Round of 16 7 Winner vs Round of 16 8 Winner

Round of 16 3 Winner vs Round of 16 4 Winner

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Quarter-Final 1 Winner vs Quarter-Final 2 Winner

Wednesday, December 14

Quarter-Final 3 Winner vs Quarter-Final 4 Winner

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Semi-Final 1 Loser vs Semi-Final 2 Loser

Final

Sunday, December 18

Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner

For a limited time, you can get five copies of FourFourTwo for just £5! The offer ends on May 2, 2022.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Qatar World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, fixtures, stadiums, temperature, squads and tickets

FINAL TEAMS World Cup 2022: When will all qualified teams be confirmed?