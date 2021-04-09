No fresh injury concerns for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool tackle Aston Villa

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

However, Klopp indicated he will assess the condition of some members of his squad following defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final earlier this week.

Striker Divock Origi has been absent for the Reds’ last three matches because of a muscle problem, while captain Jordan Henderson and defensive trio Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk remain on the treatment table.

Jack Grealish remains sidelined for Aston Villa as he continues to battle a shin problem.

The skipper returned to training this week but suffered a setback and could miss a further three games.

Kortney Hause is back after a foot injury while Wesley is closing in on a return from 15 months out with a serious knee issue.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, H Davies, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, B Davies, Robertson, Tsimikas, R Williams, N Williams, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Cain, Salah, Jota, Mane, Firmino.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Mings, Engles, Elmohamady, Cash, Targett, Taylor, Konsa, Hause, McGinn, Luiz, Barkley, Sanson, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Nakamba, Davis, Traore, Watkins.