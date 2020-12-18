No fresh injury worries for Celtic ahead of Scottish Cup final with Hearts

Neil Lennon has no fresh injury worries for Celtic’s delayed William Hill Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

The Parkhead boss insists there will be no room for sentiment as he considers bringing Scott Brown back into the side after the veteran skipper started the last two matches on the bench.

Winger James Forrest remains sidelined after ankle surgery.

Hearts have a full squad for Sunday’s Hampden encounter.

On-loan Preston winger Josh Ginnelly made a goalscoring comeback following a six-week absence when he came off the bench as a 62nd-minute substitute in last weekend’s 6-1 Championship win over Queen of the South.

Christophe Berra and Peter Haring have also returned to the fold in recent weeks.