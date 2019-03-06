Peter Beardsley leaves Newcastle role after bullying claims

Peter Beardsley has left Newcastle following a lengthy investigation into allegations of bullying, the club have announced.

The 58-year-old former Magpies, Everton and Liverpool striker had been working as under-23s coach.

A statement read: “Newcastle can confirm that Peter Beardsley is no longer employed by the club.

“We are grateful for the contribution Peter has given over the years as a player, coach and ambassador and we wish him well for the future.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Newcastle have not revealed the outcome of the investigation, which was launched in January last year after midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, backed by several team-mates, made a formal complaint about Beardsley.

Managing director Lee Charnley conducted the probe after interviewing Beardsley, who denied the allegations but agreed to take leave while the investigation was ongoing.

El-Mhanni, now 23, has since left the club.