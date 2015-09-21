Preston North End v AFC Bournemouth: Grayson looking for response

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson has urged his side to show that they can learn from their mistakes ahead of Tuesday's League Cup third-round clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Grayson's men have won just once in eight Championship games this term, and slipped to 22nd in the standings with a 2-1 loss at Brentford on Saturday.

However, they showed their quality with a 1-0 victory over Watford in round two of this competition, and Grayson is hoping Preston can put their poor league form behind them and upset another Premier League newcomer at Deepdale in midweek.

"I think the problem [on Saturday] was that once Brentford got a goal one or two players thought 'that's the end of it, we are going to lose'," the former Leeds United manager told the club's official site.

"I don't want that sort of attitude. The players have to do something about it.

"We need to learn from that because the quality we are facing now is greater and the margin for error smaller.

"If you want to win you have to do better at the ugly side of the game. It's a lesson and one we will have to learn from quickly."

Meanwhile Bournemouth, who thumped Hartlepool United 4-0 in the last round, go into Tuesday's fixture on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.

And Callum Wilson, who is the joint top-scorer in the Premier League so far in 2015-16 with five goals, has praised Bournemouth's "unsung heroes".

"Obviously I get a lot of plaudits because my name is the one that goes down as the goalscorer, but there are a lot of unsung heroes in this team," he told the club's website.

"They deserve every bit of the credit as well. We’re a strong team and we're showing that."