PSV overpower Vitesse to go top

Matavz grabbed the first after 30 minutes, netting a rebound after goalkeeper Piet Velthuizen could only block a powerful drive from Zakaria Labyad.

Vitesse attacked more after the break and Mertens finished a counter-attack with a fierce shot into the top corner before Mike Havenaar pulled one back seven minutes from time.

Manolev sealed victory for PSV in stoppage-time.

PSV are top with 41 points after 19 matches.