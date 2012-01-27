PSV overpower Vitesse to go top
Tim Matavz, Dries Mertens and Stanislav Manolev scored to lift PSV Eindhoven to a 3-1 home win over Vitesse Arnhem and send them top of the Dutch league on Friday.
Matavz grabbed the first after 30 minutes, netting a rebound after goalkeeper Piet Velthuizen could only block a powerful drive from Zakaria Labyad.
Vitesse attacked more after the break and Mertens finished a counter-attack with a fierce shot into the top corner before Mike Havenaar pulled one back seven minutes from time.
Manolev sealed victory for PSV in stoppage-time.
PSV are top with 41 points after 19 matches.
