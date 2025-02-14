Last 16 from first-ever Champions League

Marseille players and staff celebrate the club's Champions League final win over AC Milan in May 1993.

The European Cup was revamped in 1992 and rebranded as the Champions League.

A new format was brought in and gradually, qualification changed to include the top three or four teams from Europe's biggest leagues.

Previously, only the champions from each European nation had featured, along with the previous winner if that team had not also topped their domestic league.

But the first edition of the Champions League was not much different in terms of the qualification. The format changed, though, with two knockout rounds, then a group stage and a final fixture played between the winners of those two sectors.

Here, a look at the clubs that made it to the last 16 in the first-ever Champions League...

Sion

Sion's Jean-Paul Brigger celebrates the Swiss side's title win in May 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sion qualified for the 1992/93 Champions League as champions of Switzerland and went on to make the second round.

After a 7-2 aggregate win over Ukrainian side Tavriya Simferopol in the first round, Sion went out 6-2 to Porto over two legs in the last 16.

Lech Poznań

General view of the Lech Poznan stadium ahead of a game against Rangers in December 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lech Poznań beat Latvian side Skonto over two legs in the first round of the inaugural Champions League.

The Polish champions were well beaten in the last 16 of the continental competition, though, going down 4-0 on aggregate to IFK Göteborg.

Slovan Bratislava

General view of the Slovan Bratislava stadium ahead of a Champions League game against VfB Stuttgart in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slovakia's most successful club, Slovan Bratislava qualified for the inaugural Champions League as winners of the old Czezhoslovakian championship in 1991/92.

After a 4-1 aggregate win over Ferencváros in the first round, Slovan were well beaten by eventual finalists AC Milan over two legs in the last 16, losing 1-0 at home and 4-0 at San Siro.

Dinamo Bucharest

Dinamo Bucharest fans during a match against Steaua Bucharest in February 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dinamo Bucharest needed extra time to overcome Finnish side Kuusysi 2-1 on aggregate in the first round of the Champions League in 1992/93.

In the second round, the Romanian champions held Marseille to a 0-0 draw at home, but lost the return match 2-0 to the eventual winners at the Stade Vélodrome.

AEK Athens

AEK Athens in action against Ajax in the Champions League in December 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AEK Athens edged out Cypriot side APOEL on away goals in the first round of the Champions League in 1992/93 after a 1-1 draw in the Greek capital and a 2-2 tie in Nicosia.

In the second round, AEK beat PSV 1-0 in the first leg, but went down 3-0 in the return as Romário scored a hat-trick for the Dutch champions.

Austria Wien

Austria Wien team photo in 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Austria Wien played in two thrilling ties in the 1992/93 Champions League.

The Vienna side edged out CSKA Sofia 5-4 over two legs in the first round, but went out to Club Brugge on away goals despite a 3-1 second-leg win in Belgium in the last 16.

Leeds United

Leeds United players celebrate their First Division title triumph in May 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds United won the First Division title in 1991/92 in the final year of the competition in its old format, with the Premier League introduced in 1992/93.

The Champions League came in that season, too, and Leeds were England's sole representative. But after beating VfB Stuttgart 2-1 in a play-off in the first round, the Whites lost 4-2 on aggregate to Rangers in a tie billed as the "Battle of Britain".

Barcelona

Barcelona in action against Austria Wien in the Champions League in November 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona beat Sampdoria at Wembley in May 1992 to win the last-ever European Cup.

Back in the revamped competition the following season, Johan Cruyff's side kicked off their Champions League campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Norwegian outfit Viking over two legs and suffered a shock exit at the hands of CSKA Moscow after a 3-2 loss at Camp Nou and 4-3 aggregate defeat to the Russian side.

PSV

Romario celebrates a goal for PSV in 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

PSV thrashed Lithuanian side FK Žalgiris 8-0 over two legs in the first round of the Champions League in 1992/93, before beating AEK Athens 3-1 to advance to the group phase.

The Dutch side drew 2-2 away at Porto in their first game, but lost their other five fixtures to AC Milan, IFK Göteborg and the Portuguese side. Despite those results, Romário still finished as the tournament's top scorer with seven goals.

CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow in action against Rangers at Ibrox in the Champions League in April 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After beating Icelandic club Víkingur 5-2 over two legs in the first round, CSKA Moscow stunned defending champions Barcelona in the last 16 of the inaugural Champions League.

The Russian side won 3-2 at Camp Nou to eliminate Johan Cruyff's side in a 4-3 aggregate victory. In the group phase, CSKA did not fare so well, finishing bottom of Group A with just two points from their six games.

Club Brugge

Club Brugge (in blue and black) in action against Marseille in the Champions League in April 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Club Brugge made it to the group stage of the inaugural Champions League after beating Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-0 on aggregate in the first round and then edging out Austria Wien on away goals.

The Belgian side finished third in Group A, coming in behind Marseille and Rangers after two wins, a draw and three defeats from their six games.

Porto

Porto goalkeeper Vitor Baia during a Champions League game against AC Milan in March 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

European Cup winners in 1987, Porto made it to the group stages in the inaugural edition of the Champions League six years later.

After knocking out Union Luxembourg and Swiss side Sion in the first two rounds, Porto came in third in Group B behind AC Milan and IFK Göteborg, with two wins, a draw and three losses from their six games.

IFK Göteborg

IFK Goteborg fans during a game against Kalmar FF in October 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA Cup winners in 1982 and 1987, IFK Göteborg regularly featured in the latter rounds of European competitions in the 1980s and 1990s.

Edged out on penalties by Barcelona in the European Cup semi-finals in 1986, the Swedish side finished second in Group B behind AC Milan in the group stage of the inaugural Champions League in 1992/93, winning three and losing three as the Rossoneri advanced with six victories out of six.

Rangers

Ally McCoist looks dejected after Rangers are held by CSKA Moscow in the Champions League in April 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may seem improbable now, but Rangers came pretty close to making it to the Champions League final back in 1993.

The Glasgow giants knocked out English champions Leeds United in the second round and went unbeaten through the competition, but finished second in Group A behind eventual winners Marseille and missed out on a place in the final by just a point. Marseille, 1-0 winners away to Club Brugge in their last group game, were later stripped of their Ligue 1 title due to a match-fixing scandal and former Rangers striker Mark Hateley has since said he was offered money not to play against the French side in the teams' penultimate group game.

AC Milan

AC Milan's Paolo Maldini challenges Marseille's Abedi Pele in the 1993 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AC Milan won the European Cup in 1989 and 1990 and the Rossoneri were back in the final in the inaugural edition of the Champions League in May 1993.

Edged out by Marseille in a disappointing 1-0 loss in Munich, Milan went on to win the Champions League the following year, beating Barcelona 4-0 in the final in Athens. The 1993 final was Marco van Basten's last-ever game as a professional footballer as the Dutch striker spent the next two years unsuccessfully attempting to recover from an ankle injury.

Marseille

Marseille players celebrate their European Cup final win over AC Milan in May 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After losing out to Red Star Belgrade on penalties in the final of the European Cup in 1991, Marseille went one better in 1993.

Basile Boli scored the only goal of the game as OM beat Milan 1-0 at Munich's Olympiastadion to become the first French team to win Europe's premier club competition. Marseille were unable to defend their title the following season, however, after being stripped of their Ligue 1 crown and demoted to France's second tier due to their involvement in a match-fixing scandal.